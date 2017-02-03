Fury as Dudley Council workers face paying to park

Angry staff are in dispute with Dudley Council over proposed plans to make them pay for parking.

Council workers have contacted their union over the proposal which could affect 280 employees.

In December last year, it was announced that councillors could take a cut in their allowances as the council continues to look for new ways to make £25 million of savings.

The plans also include three days unpaid annual leave to be taken over the Christmas period.

Proposals to reduce the mileage allowance from 55p to 45p per mile have also been discussed, following an investigation by the Express & Star which revealed more than £8m was paid in mileage in the last five years.

Complex negotiations with Unite union are ongoing following the proposed changes to terms and conditions for all paid staff.

Brian Rickers, Unite regional officer, said: “The trade unions are currently in dispute with Dudley Metropolitan Borough Council which is making a concerted attempt to attack our members’ terms and conditions by slashing mileage allowances and ceasing funding for staff car parking passes.

"This will mean that staff will be required to pay for parking at council-owned car parks. Many staff need their cars to get to work and, therefore, need spaces to park.

"In many cases, employees use their vehicles on council business during their working day.

“We are not going to stand idly by while the council bosses salami-slice our members’ employment conditions.

“Council workers have received minimal pay raises in recent years at a time when inflation is picking up because of the slump in value of the pound due to the Brexit referendum result last June – their living standards in real terms have been eroded.”

Unite is holding a ballot of its 170 council members, with a result due on Wednesday.