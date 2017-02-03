Father died 'overtaking lorry' in West Bromwich on 63rd birthday

A father died after his car crashed with a lorry he was attempting to overtake, an inquest heard.

Avtar Singh, of Century Road, Oldbury, was killed in the crash in Kelvin Way, West Bromwich, last Friday.

The die caster was on his way home from work when his Ford Fiesta collided with the lorry at around 6.30pm. It had been his 63rd birthday.

Senior coroner’s officer Russell Williams, speaking at the opening of Mr Singh’s inquest yesterday, said: “Mr Singh has overtaken a grey Volvo HGV.

"He has attempted to pull in front and the rear near side of his vehicle collided with the front off side of the articulated vehicle.

“Mr Singh’s vehicle has spun, mounted the pavement and collided with railings and a perimeter wall.”

A provisional cause of death was given as head and neck injuries due to a road traffic collision.

The inquest resumes March 29.