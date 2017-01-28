Residents rescued through window during Stafford flat fire

Firefighters rescued residents from the windows of their home when a blaze hit a block of flats in Stafford.

Crews were called to the building on the Wolverhampton Road towards the town centre at 11:55pm last night.

One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after the fire started in the basement of the property.

The road was initially closed while emergency services extinguished the flames.

Traffic lights are now in place while emergency electricity work is completed by Western Power Distribution.

Staffordshire Fire and Rescue and forensics from Staffordshire Police were today working on a joint investigation into the blaze, but police believe the fire is not suspicious.

Watch manager, Karl Wood-Emery, from Stafford Fire Station, said people could not get out so the occupants and pets had to be taken to safety from the windows by firefighters.

He said: "The fire was in the basement of the building. Five fire engines were in attendance and carried on working until the early hours of the morning.

"We took over at 8am and have been cleaning all the kit that was used last night. We're now assisting the fire investigation."

A spokesperson for Stafford Police said last night: "Emergency services responded to a fire at flats in Wolverhampton Road at 11:55pm on Saturday.

"One person was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. The fire is not believed to be suspicious and a Staffordshire Fire and Rescue investigation will take place in daylight."