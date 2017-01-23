Sandwell primary school placed into special measures

A Sandwell primary school, where two thirds of pupils are working below expectations for their age, has been placed into special measures by Ofsted.

Last year, not a single pupil from key stage one at Holyhead Primary School in Wednesbury achieved the expected standard of writing.

Ofsted inspectors found that the school was ‘slow to identify concerns about the standard of pupils’ work and did not act quickly to intervene to support these pupils’.

The school, on Holyhead Road, which 246 pupils on its roll, aged two to 11, was inspected on November 1 and rated inadequate in all areas.

About 40 per cent of pupils at the school are disadvantaged, with persistent absence remaining ‘stubbornly low’ within the group.

The education watchdog said in a report on the visit that teachers’ expectations of the children are too low and staff feedback does not help pupils to correct mistakes and challenge their learning.

The report added: “Many pupils do not push themselves because adults’ expectations for them are not high enough. For example, some older pupils’ writing targets in key stage two are those expected for pupils in key stage one.

“Pupils do not have well developed, positive attitudes towards their learning. This is because leaders and teachers do not have high enough expectations of what pupils will know and do.

“As a result, pupils do not push themselves to improve their work to the highest standard and do not do well.”

Stephen Somerfield, chair of governors at the school, said: “The board of governors, staff and head teacher are committed to providing the best possible education for all our pupils. We are working closely with the council and other agencies to review and make the necessary improvements to key areas identified in the report to move the school forward.

“We have reviewed leadership at all levels, roles and responsibilities are being restructured and where gaps have been identified we’re currently recruiting for high quality staff.

“We are also working with advisory teachers at the council and other specialist advisors to ensure the current curriculum meets the needs of all pupils and all staff have a thorough subject knowledge.

“A Local Authority Task Group also meets regularly to coordinate the involvement of all agencies and action points ensuring rapid and robust changes continue to be made for the benefit of the school and its pupils.”

The school was previously told it needed to improve in January 2015.

Councillor Simon Hackett, cabinet member for children’s services, said: “We are very proud that 93 per cent of our schools in Sandwell are rated good or outstanding, however, this is a disappointing result.

“The council is working closely with the school to bring about rapid improvement to the education being offered to the children.”

“We are working closely with the Task Group to improve the standards of teaching, attendance levels, leadership and governance at the school.

“We are also keen to take into account the views of parents, children and governors who will be as anxious as the council is to ensure that pupils at the school get the best possible start to their education.”