Rachael Heyhoe Flint: Funeral to be held on February 8

Rachael Heyhoe Flint's funeral will be held on Wednesday, February 8, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced this evening.

The Wolves vice-president and ex-England cricketer died on Wednesday at the age of 77 after a short battle with cancer.

A statement from the club tonight said: "A service of thanksgiving for the life of Baroness Rachael Heyhoe Flint will take place at St Peter’s Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton, at 2pm on Wednesday, February 8th.

"The funeral cortege is set to depart from Molineux before making its way to St Peter’s Church in Wolverhampton City Centre for the service to celebrate the incredible life and achievements of Rachael, Wolves’ Vice-President.

"Due to the numbers expected to wish to pay their respects to Rachael by attending the service, access to St Peter’s Church will be by invitation only.

"However, it is anticipated that a number of seats will be set aside for Wolves supporters and will be available via a ballot. Supporters wishing to be considered are asked to email fans@wolves.co.uk - with Rachael Heyhoe Flint in the subject line – and to include their name, address and supporter number.

"The many charities and good causes supported by Rachael will be represented at the service of thanksgiving. The Club is in the process of contacting those charities and community groups. Any such cause with a connection to Rachael who would like to send a representative is asked to email info@wolvescommunitytrust.org.uk

"It will be family flowers only at the service. If well-wishers would like to contribute, then the family have set up a donations page at youcaring.com/ourrachael from where donations will be distributed to the various charities that she supported, at their discretion. Anyone wishing to donate by cheque can do so via main reception at Molineux or posted to Molineux Stadium, Waterloo Road, Wolverhampton. WV1 4QR.

"Please make any cheques payable to Wolverhampton Wanderers FC with an accompanying note explaining it is a donation in memory of Rachael, and mark for the attention of Lin Kennings. All of these will then be passed on to the family to be distributed among the chosen charities.

"Rachael’s son Ben and the family would like to thank all those who have sent them so many messages of condolence and support, which have humbled them and provided much comfort at this difficult time.

"A book of condolence remains open in Molineux reception for supporters wishing to leave their messages and tributes in memory of Rachael."