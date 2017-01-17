Jill Saward's funeral: Hundreds gather to pay their final respects at Lichfield Cathedral

Hundreds of people have said goodbye to Jill Saward – the first rape victim to waive her right to anonymity – at an emotional funeral held at Lichfield Cathedral.

Jill, who came to live in Hednesford, Cannock Chase, in the latter years of her life, became a national figure after she was attacked by intruders at her father's vicarage in Ealing, west London in 1986.

But her legacy will be her bravery in speaking out about the horrific ordeal, her ability to forgive her attackers and her endless fight for fellow victims - a campaign which has prompted fundemental changes in law.

People from far and wide arrived at Lichfield Cathedral prior to the start of the service at midday.

Many wore traditional black to mourn Mrs Saward’s passing – after she died prematurely aged 51 earlier this month, two days after suffering a stroke.

Others wore bright clothing in celebration of her life, which helped so many fellow victims, while some chose purple coloured attire to make a statement against sexual violence.

All remained silent as her coffin was carried into the iconic cathedral through the north west door.