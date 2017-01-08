Paramedic who stood as man died of heart attack faces wait on fate

A paramedic who failed to help a man dying outside a Black Country hospital must wait to find out if his career is over.

Matthew Geary, aged 38, from Great Wyrley, stood with his hands in his pockets as Carl Cope lay on the floor dying from a heart condition outside Walsall’s Manor Hospital.

Geary was charged with manslaughter and given an eight-month suspended sentence after he admitted failing to undertake his duty and help the patient at the incident on June 23, 2012.

He was given a reprieve by the Health and Care Professions Council (HCPC) in January last year, as a panel ruled he could continue working under a two-year supervision.

The result was appealed by the Professional Standards Authority (PSA) to the High Court, which ruled that the public interest had not been fully addressed.

On July 22 last year the High Court sent the case back to the HCPC for a re-determination on the original Conditions of Practice sanction.

It meant Geary found himself back in front of the same panel yesterday to determine if he can continue to work as a paramedic.

But his case was adjourned after questions were raised about the qualifications of the legal assessor at his disciplinary hearing.

Simon Hoyle, representing Geary, submitted that Karen Aldred did hold a current practicing certificate but advice she had given at the last hearing had been incorrect.

Mrs Aldred maintains that she is rightly qualified having taken advice for the Law Society. The tribunal heard that here had been no criticism of her advice from the High Court.

The decision has now been put off so that an investigation can be undertaken.

The case was adjourned until 10 March.