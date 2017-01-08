It’s Hello Norma Jean as stolen pug is back home following online appeal

When Norma Jean the pug was stolen from a back garden her devastated owner thought she would never see her beloved pet again.

But it was soon ‘Hello Norma Jean’ as the family got the shock of their lives when they found the puppy back safe and sound in the garden 24 hours later.

The dog’s unlikely return is thought to have been prompted by a huge social media campaign to try and find her, which was seen from West Bromwich to West Virginia.

The four-month-old pug was apparently snatched after being let out into the garden on New Year’s Eve.

Within minutes she had gone.

To make matters worse, frantic owner Kerry Bridge was away on holiday in Tenerife – and began the hunt to find Norma Jean from the island.

Kerry, of Carnegie Road, Rowley Regis, launched an online appeal which quickly snowballed. It was shared 8,500 times and was even seen in America.

The 43-year-old said: “My son was looking after her and had put her outside. She just disappeared.

“My son rang the police and various dog sites. He got in touch with the council and they said ‘you have got to make her too hot to handle’.”

It meant the fact a pug was missing in the area needed to be brought to people’s attention in the hope of making Norma Jean difficult to offload.

So Kerry took to Facebook to share the story.

The dog lover said she was going out of her mind with panic and feared Norma Jean was lost forever.

The bond between owner and pet was even stronger as Kerry had hand-reared the pug herself.

She owns the pup’s parents Violet and Andre and had decided to breed. Norma Jean was the only one of three puppies to survive. Kerry felt she couldn’t give her up and decided to keep her.

Kerry said: “It was terrible. It felt like a child had been abducted. Dogs are such a big part of the family.

“I shared it to everyone, called people, friends and family to get them to look for her. A lot of people follow me because of Norma. It was shared in West Virginia.

“It was awful, horrible. It made me not want to go on holiday again.”

But at 10pm on New Year’s Day, almost 28 hours after she was taken, there was Norma Jean, sitting on top of a storage unit in the garden, not far from the 7ft garden fence which leads to a car park. She was home.

On hearing the news from son Callum, 20, Kerry said: “I was screaming, crying. I was so elated. I thought I would never see her again.”

The mother-of-three, who works as a mobile beauty therapist, believes whoever took Norma Jean became aware of the growing campaign calling for her to be returned.

She said: “It made her too hot to handle and maybe whoever it was knew they wouldn’t be able to sell her. They didn’t harm her.

“She was her happy and bubbly self but a little bit wary of loud noises. She smelt of strong aftershave.

“I will be putting CCTV up and will never leave her alone when she is outside.” Kerry believes the puppy snatcher knew she was there.

She said: “I think they were watching. It was such a short space of time. Violet and Andre were in the garden too and they weren’t taken.

“To me she is priceless. I would have paid to get her back.”

She added: “People need to be aware. I am never leaving her in the garden again. I am going out and standing with her.”