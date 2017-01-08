Boy Gaurav Bains meets donor in Germany who saved his life

‘Gaurav wouldn’t be here without Stefan. We’ve met so many families along the way who have lost their loved ones and it makes you realise how lucky you have been.’

The words of the mother of five-year-old Gaurav Bains whose life was totally transformed by a stem-cell transplant.

Now, three years on, the Black Country family have been able to meet the hero donor who saved Gaurav’s life.

Gaurav and his family, from Tipton, travelled to Germany last month to meet up with donor Stefan Richinger, aged 48, a customs officer from Unterschleissheim, near Munich, and say thank you on the third anniversary of the transplant.

Gaurav’s mother Gurprit said: “We’ve been so blessed, and it’s all thanks to him.”

The family spent three days with Stefan, his wife Susi and son Max, 21.

They visited a Christmas market and they showed Stefan photos of Gaurav during treatment.

Gurprit said: “It felt great meeting them, being able to hug them and say thank you. It was overwhelming.

"The word thank you isn’t enough – we took along photos showing Gaurav in hospital so they can see the difference it made.”

Stefan has been registered as a stem-cell donor since 1997, when he saw a campaign for a young German girl in need of a donor.

Three years ago, all he knew about the person he was donating to was that it was a boy in an English-speaking country, and that he could be this person’s only hope.

Gaurav was just two years old when he was diagnosed with Monosomy 7, a rare blood disorder that threatened to develop into aggressive childhood leukaemia.

He needed a stem-cell transplant, but neither his parents, Gurprit and Sunny Bains, nor his sister Kiran, were a match.

Thankfully, soon afterwards Gaurav found his match in Stefan, and his transplant took place on December 19, 2013.

In 2015, two years after the transplant, the family was allowed to exchange contact details with Stefan, and the families struck up a correspondence – leading to their first meeting last month.

Stefan said: “It was absolutely fantastic to give Gaurav a hug and to meet his charming sister and loving parents.

"I thank God every day for the opportunity to have met Gaurav. The bone marrow donation is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever done.

“I can only recommend that everyone should register as a donor.

“To be a lifesaver is a feeling which will last for the rest of my life. The Bains family is now part of my family and will always stay that way.”

The family launched a nationwide campaign to encourage people to become stem-cell donors, and helped recruit more than 3,000 people to the Anthony Nolan stem-cell donor register, many of them from Asian backgrounds.

Gurprit said: “Being on the register gives families hope. You might not ever be called on but just being on there gives hope to people.”

Ann O’Leary, head of register development at Anthony Nolan, said: “This is an example of how the actions of selfless donors like Stefan can save a life.”

The two families are now planning to meet again. “We’ve told Stefan and his family that they need to come to the UK next,” said Gurprit.

"There’s a line of people waiting to meet them and thank them.”

Anthony Nolan needs more people from Asian backgrounds to join the register, as Asian people make up less than five per cent of people on the UK donor register.

Because patients are more likely to find a matching donor from their own ethnic background, only 20 per cent of people from Asian backgrounds find the best match, compared to 60 per cent on average.

To find out more, visit www.anthonynolan.org