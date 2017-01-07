Tributes paid by stunned colleagues to 'outstanding' Walsall teacher who has died

Tributes have been paid to a 'beloved' Walsall teacher who has died.

Cheran Brach was assistant headteacher and DT and Art Coordinator at Hydesville Tower School, based in Broadway North.

Staff confirmed the news through the school's Facebook page.

Paying tribute to Miss Brach, the school said: "It is with great sorrow and regret that we write this post.

"The devastating news about the sad loss of Miss Brach, our beloved friend, colleague, friend and teacher came as a great shock to us all.

"Miss Brach was an outstanding teacher who was much loved by her pupils and we will miss the sense of fun and inspiration that she brought to her teaching.

"Over the next few days and coming weeks our children will no doubt experience a range of emotions.

"We would like to reassure you that as a school we will provide support to enable them to deal with this loss.

"We have been so proud of all of our pupils this week, who have dealt with the news in a mature and compassionate manner.

"We have all spent time sharing prayers, feelings and memories of Miss Brach, and we’ve all supported each other during this sad time.

"A book of condolence has been set up in the school foyer, and children and families are invited to leave their messages if they so wish."

The funeral of Miss Brach will take place at 4pm on Monday at Sandwell Crematorium, in Newton Road, West Bromwich.

This will be followed by prayers at the Guru Nanak Temple, in West Bromwich Street, Walsall.

The school said: "Everyone is welcome to join the family and pay their respects.

"There is dress code and associated protocols for those wishing to attend the Gurdwara.

"Letters have been sent out regarding the protocols and arrangements in school on Monday."