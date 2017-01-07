Filthy Brierley Hill cafe with no toilet sink handed £2,600 court bill

The owner of a filthy cafe in Brierley Hill which had a toilet with no sink has been hit with a court bill of more than £2,600.

Wend’s Cafe on the Starcrest Industrial Estate was also found to have dirty plates, cutlery and surfaces for preparing food along with crumbling ceilings.

Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court heard that Lee Beddall took on the cafe for a less stressful life.

But the 46-year-old accepted he bit of more than he could chew.

Beddall, of Wollaston Road, Amblecote, pleaded guilty to nine charges of failing to comply with requirements for a food business.

He will now have to clean up his act at the cafe, which remains open, before inspectors return for their next visit.

Defence solicitor, Mandeep Bassi, told Wolverhampton Magistrates' Court: “When he took on this cafe he had been advised by his doctor to give up his previous job because of high blood pressure and the stress he was suffering.

“He believed this would be a less stressful way to earn a living, but now feels it was the worst decision he has ever made because he is under even more pressure than before.

"He is in financial difficulties and is behind on his mortgage.

“If he could, he would give up the cafe tomorrow, but nobody wants to buy it from him.”

Mr Bassi added: “He has two children and a wife. He wants to try and resolve the problems.

“Building and food and hygiene regulations are such a difficult area. But ignorance is never an excuse.”

Magistrates fined him £200 for failing to put in place procedures for hazard analysis critical control principles to ensure food safety at the premises, £500 for failing to keep clean and well-maintained structures and surfaces, £250 for failing to ensure fittings and equipment which food came into contact with were effectively cleaned and disinfected and £250 for failing to ensure that in rooms where food is prepared the design and layout permitted good food hygiene practices including protection against contamination.

He was also fined £250 for failing to provide a washbasin in the toilets with running water, £250 for failing to repair the ceiling in the toilet and ordered to pay £800 in court costs and £175 victim surcharge, which saw him hit in the pocket for a total of £2,675.