Tributes paid to 'beautiful' Ellie after car fall death outside Dudley Tesco

A young woman died after falling from the bonnet of a car driven outside a Tesco supermarket - as her family spoke of their devastation at their 'beautiful' daughter's death.

Ellie Underhill, from Quarry Bank, lost her life eight days after the tragic fall which happened on Boxing Day.

The fall happened on the car park of the Tesco Extra, at Burnt Tree, near Dudley town centre, at around 10.30pm.

Her family today paid tribute to a 'bubbly, lively girl' as they appealed for information to shed light on how she died.

Three people were arrested yesterday for manslaughter and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice in the wake of her death.

An 18-year-old man and 18-year-old woman, both from Stourbridge, and a 19-year-old man, also from Stourbridge, have all been bailed until March 29 while inquiries continue.

Police also appealed for people inside a dark blue three-door VW Golf, which they say was in the car park playing loud music, plus the occupants of a small red Peugeot with a spoiler on the rear and red tinsel attached to help with the investigation.

Detectives believe Ellie was on the bonnet of a silver Vauxhall Corsa being driven in the car park at the supermarket, off Birmingham Road.

Moments later she fell and suffered a fatal head injury.

The 20-year-old was taken by friends to Russells Hall Hospital.

But officers say she failed to recover and died from her injures on Tuesday, January 3 – the day West Midlands Police were informed of the incident.

In a statement, released through police, her family said: “Our beautiful daughter Eleanor Jane Underhill was such a bubbly, lively girl and the life and soul of everything; she truly lived life to the fullest.

“As a family we are totally devastated and really need to find out the truth of what happened that night.

"If anybody has any information about how Eleanor came to suffer her injuries, no matter how insignificant or small they believe that information to be, please get in contact with the police.”

Sergeant Alan Wood, from the Regional Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This is a tragic incident and our thoughts are with the family at this time.

"There were a number of people in the car-park at the time and I would urge anyone who has any information to come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt Wood by calling 101 via ext 843 6046 or by emailing FL_COLLISION_INVEST@west-midland.pnn.police.uk