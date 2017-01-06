From tragedy to trainer: Mum motivated by death of newborn son makes academy a success

A mother who lost her first child after just one hour has used her devastating loss as a force to change her life.

Rhean White, 25, from Bloxwich, returned to work within two days to focus on a project and put the 'nightmare' behind her.

She gave birth prematurely to her son Rome on October 26, with the baby’s heart tragically stopping just an hour later.

It is an experience Rhean admits she will probably never recover from but, rather than dwell on the tragedy, she began putting all of her time and effort into her fitness academy just two days later.

Now, after just a few months, she has secured funding that will help her carry on teaching others how to become fitness instructors at her Solar Sport and Fitness Academy.

She has a 100 per cent pass rate for people looking to gain their qualifications.

Rhean had set up the academy in the months prior to her son’s birth but ‘never did anything with it’ until he passed away.

She said: “I am quite a pro-active person and I decided I didn’t want to sit around, constantly thinking about what had happened.

"It is something I am not quite over and I don’t think I can ever really be, but I have to put that behind me.”

“I can’t explain how that day felt, it was a nightmare, but I have to put that behind me and I decided I would honour Rome’s memory by doing everything for him.

“I lost him on the Wednesday and I set about taking my academy to the next level on the Friday, since then it has been nothing but success.

“I still visit his grave every day to tell him the news about how I am doing, that might sound strange but it is something I have to do.”

Rhean is a former teacher who says helping others realise their goals is something that drives her forwards and after making the switch from science and English teacher to sports coach, she believes she has found her calling.

She said: “I just love helping people realise their goals and after what I went through, fitness is one of the best ways to come back.

“I can see myself doing this for a long time, it feels like the right thing to do.”

The Solar Sport and Fitness Academy is based at the Change Ur Shape gym in Leamore Lane near Bloxwich and Beechdale.