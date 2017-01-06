Anger as Stafford nursery is earmarked for closure

Parents in Stafford could be forced to find nursery places for their children after the start of the academic year as a town centre facility faces closure.

Butterflies Nursery in Tenterbanks is owned by Stafford College, and bosses have decided not to renew the lease on the building when it runs out at the end of March. The site, near he Broad Eye Mill, is owned by Stafford Borough Council.

College chiefs penned a letter to parents informing them of the decision.

The college is now looking for a specialist nursery provider to take on the lease of the building to ‘ensure continuity’.

One parent, who asked not to be named, has raised concerns that a provider would not be able to register in time with Ofsted to take over before the college’s lease runs out.

They said: “Trying to find nursery places halfway through the year is going to be really difficult.

"Why couldn’t the nursery have closed at the end of the year giving us parents a better chance to find new nurseries?”

Stafford College principal Karen Dobson said the decision was to allow the college to ‘focus on post-16 education’.

“Stafford College will not be renewing its lease for the premises situated by Broad Eye Mill.

“The college is working with both Stafford Borough and Staffordshire County Councils to support any plans for a specialist nursery provider to take on the lease to ensure continuity for staff and parents/children.”

"We would like to thank the local community who have come to Butterflies and staff who have worked in the nursery over the years."

William Conaghan, a spokesman for Stafford Borough Council, added: "We have already had interest from parties who want to take on the lease of the building so it can be used as a going concern."