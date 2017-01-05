Wolverhampton council to collect unwanted Christmas trees for free

Wolverhampton council will be collecting real Christmas trees free of charge now that the festive season is over.

From January 9 to January 20 people can put their Christmas trees next to their black recycling bin on the kerbside on their scheduled recycling collection day.

Artificial trees will not be collected.

Councillor Steve Evans, cabinet member for city environment, said: "Now that the festive season is over and people are taking down the decorations, we will once again be offering free collections of real Christmas trees.

"All people need to do is leave their real tree out next to their black bin on their normal recycling collection day."

Alternatively, Christmas trees can be taken to either of the council tips at Shaw Road or Anchor Lane.

Opening times are on the council website at wolverhampton.gov.uk.