West Bromwich fire: Investigators probe cause of huge High Street blaze

Investigations were continuing today into the cause of a huge blaze which ripped through a restaurant on West Bromwich High Street.

High Street was closed for hours by the blaze which tore through the first and second floors of Royale Garden Restaurant yesterday.

The road was cordoned off either side of the Caribbean restaurant, with fire crews tackling the blaze at the back of the restaurant.

The fire destroyed part of the roof of the three-storey building.

But a West Midlands Fire Service spokesman said it was too early in the fire investigation to determine where, or how it started.

Nine firefighters were initially called to the same street shortly after 7.30am when raiders started a series of five fires at No. 1 Pizza takeaway.

Police believe burglars broke into the takeaway, took cash from the till then set the building alight.

Fire crews left the scene shortly after 10am only to return just over an hour later to the scene of the nearby restaurant fire.

Around 50 firefighters from 19 stations were called to tackle the blaze, which was eventually put out around 3pm.

Police, who closed the roads at the back and front of the restaurant, said it was too early to link the fires.

A West Midlands Police spokesman said yesterday evening: “In terms of the [restaurant] fire, our role is for traffic management at this stage.”

Restaurant owner Mercy Igunbor discovered the fire when she went to open up. She said: “I have no idea how it would have started, there was nobody in there at the time.

“I opened up and then I saw the fire. I told my husband to put the shutters back down and call the fire bridge for help.”

She added: “It is a devastating day for me, we have been here for three years as of last month.”

Crews from West Bromwich, Wednesbury, Smethwick, Tipton and Aston attended the incident.

West Midlands Ambulance Service paramedics were on standby in case anyone was hurt – but no-one was reported injured.

Aftab Ahmed, from Aafee Barbers, two doors down from the restaurant, said: “I was in my shop when it broke out and came out to see all of the police and fire crews.

“The fire service have done really well to keep it under control because there are a lot of shops here if it spread.”

The pizza shop raiders are believed to have gained access to the back of the building by breaking down an alleyway door next to the store.

An owner of a neighbouring shop, who did not want to be named, said: “Two men ran round the side of the shop and broke into the alley which the row of shops back onto.

“The door is now broken so they must have got into the pizza shop by forcing their way in.”

The fire left severe smoke damage inside.

A police spokesman said: “Police were called to High Street, West Bromwich at around 7am this morning to reports of a fire at a pizza restaurant.

“The incident is being treated as arson. Cash was also taken from the till in the restaurant.”

In an unrelated matter, West Midlands Ambulance Service was twice called to help a passerby in the High Street after the pizza shop fire.

Paramedics were first called at 10am to the man, who had suffered a bump to his head, outside Subway, but he refused help.

Ten minutes later, fire crews leaving the pizza shop call-out came to the aid of the man, who had collapsed. They provided oxygen before paramedics arrived. But, again, he refused help and left the scene unaided.

The fires come eight days after a man, Carl Campbell, 33, of Low Hill, Wolverhampton, was killed in a shooting just off the High Street, in Dartmouth Street.

A man living close to the fire, who did not want to be named, said: “It is all happening in West Bromwich at the minute, you are always hearing of trouble, now we have had these two fires. It is quite worrying if you live here.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting crime number 20SW/2150A/17.