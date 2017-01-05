Dog walker spotted strolling along the M5 in the Black Country

Motorists were left baffled when a man was stopped by police for walking his dog - on the motorway.

Gobsmacked officers pulled over to speak to the man who was casually walking with the pooch on the hard shoulder of the M5 near Oldbury, in the dark and just metres away from traffic travelling at 70mph.

He was warned the motorway was not a suitable place to walk his dog.

Motorists were doubtless baffled to see the man and his dog as they passed on the stretch near Junction 2.

The Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) said on Twitter: "This chap and his faithful dog, found walking on the hard shoulder M5 J1-J2. Advised it wasn't a path (obvious) and taken off the motorway."

He was let off with just a warning after the CMPG said officers 'chewed his ear about the dangers'.