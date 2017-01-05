Dead chihuahua dumped in bin bag on Willenhall train tracks

The body of a chihuahua was found dumped in a bin bag on railway tracks three days after Christmas.

The RSPA is appealing for information after the dead tricolour male was found in Willenhall on the morning of December 28.

The dog, which was not microchipped, was wrapped in a black bin bag within a Heron Foods bag and left on the old railway line off Stroud Avenue.

The chihuahua was in a good body condition but had bruising on his front legs.

RSPCA inspector Vicki Taylor said: “There could be an entirely innocent reason as to why the dog was there, however it would be very helpful to ascertain the truth as to what happened to the dog, why it was dumped and who the dog belonged to.

“If you have any information, or believe you know who the dog belongs to, please contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”