Video reveals scale of destruction at derelict Stourbridge College

It has stood abandoned for more than five years and now a video of the inside of a former college campus shows the full extent of the derelict site.

From graffiti strewn walls, broken windows and remnant’s of artwork – the 15-minute video takes a tour into life of the old building in 2016.

The Longlands site was a school between 1912 and 1990 before Stourbridge College took it over as an art campus.

The land was last used back in 2011 before Stourbridge College relocated its art department to a new campus on Venture Way in Brierley Hill.

Dudley Council and Birmingham Met College have been urged to get on with the development of the site in recent months, with it being labelled an eyesore by ward councillors.

The video, posted on YouTube by Kinver resident, Ian Macey, has gained attention from former pupils and residents who are all sorry to see the site left in the way it has been.

Mr Macey explained: “I first visited the site in its derelict state in September 2015.

“I can remember one of my friend’s was at art college there and I’d go and see them.

“The fact that the listed buildings have fallen into disrepair is so sad.

“It is a unique building and once you’re inside you get a warm feeling to it. It’s somewhere that I think I would have liked to have studied.

Mr Macey continued: “The last time I visited was October and its been subject to lots of arson attacks.

“The main roof by the headmasters had really been damaged so I fear that it won’t be long until is is condemned.

“People have contacted me on my YouTube page to say could I go into different rooms that they remember, such as their form room.

“There was a lot of affection for the place and it seems to evoke feelings for a lot of people.”

Pleas for extra security were also asked for after an arson attack happened at the site, off Bowling Green Road, Wollaston, in September.

It was boarded up while 24-hour patrols were on site.

The fire spread to multiple areas as more than 20 firefighters tackled the blaze.

Plans to resurrect the former school and college campus have also fallen through on several occasion’s after developers pulled out of a deal.

Dudley Council’s regeneration boss, Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, said that the local authority would continue to look for a new developer.

He added: “We are disappointed this deal fell through, which was something beyond our control, but have started marketing the site again with immediate effect.

“We share people’s frustration’s, but rest assured we are working together with BMet and our agent to secure a developer for the site.”

Despite facing an uncertain future, MP Margot James said BMet bosses would now be co-operating with police to try and prevent further vandalism at the site.

Firms were originally asked to register their interest in developing the building.

The school opened in 1912 and during the 1990s merged with the former High Park School. Margaret Scott, chairman of the Stourbridge Township Council, has previously backed calls for action.

She said: “It’s a dreadful that people are having to live with this on their doorstep.

The building has been empty for too long and it is now becoming the target of vandals. Something needs doing to it, either pulling it down and replacing it with a development or some way of stopping people getting in.”

The building was once home to Stourbridge college and housed courses such as fine art, graphic design, 3d product design, and textiles which ranged from BTECs, A levels and foundation diplomas within the art deparment.

Various comments have been left on the video posted by the Kinver resident.

Jason Corlett stated: “It’s such as shame to see it in this state - thanks for posting this video. It brought back some good memories.”

Simon Sanigar commented: “It looks like everywhere has been effected by a fire.”

Mr Macey said: “It’s such a shame to see the arson in various places throughout the site - the sports hall and assembly hall were particularly bad.

“Only when the listed 1912 building is completely gone will a successful purchase happen just like what happened too The Mill hotel in Alverley.”