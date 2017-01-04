TV producer, 24, killed as car plunges into stream

Tributes have been paid to a television producer who died when his car plunged into a stream.

Rob Broadhurst, aged 24, from Cookley, near Kidderminster, died when his car left the A448 Kidderminster Road, Dodford, Bromsgrove at 6.45am on Monday.

His Peugeot was found submerged in water and paramedics were unable to save him.

Mr Broadhurst previously attended Wolverley High School and was a producer on the JewelleryMaker channel.

He also starred in plays at The Rose Theatre in Kidderminster.

His mother Ruth said in a statement: "He was currently working as a producer at the television channel JewelleryMaker, a job he enjoyed very much, and this was where he met his girlfriend Emma.

"The sheer number of condolences left on Facebook has been overwhelming and has provided us with much comfort at this difficult time.

"We have been incredibly touched to hear how loved our son was and I thank people for their kind words."