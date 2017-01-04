Residents rally to save last playing fields in Bilston

Around 120 residents gathered to fight against houses being built on the last playing fields in Bilston.

Members of the community were joined by councillors at the Prouds Lane scout hut for a meeting to discuss how to put pressure on the city council to scrap plans for 80 new homes on fields on the same road.

A petition has been launched, with over 500 signatures already garnered online with several hundred more written down, and a flurry of letters are set to wing their way to council bosses as the campaign gathers pace.

Backers are set to canvas the community and posters will be going up in shops as residents throw their weight behind the cause.

The authority wants to build 40 homes on the middle field next to the scout hut in addition to a further 40 homes on the former Bilston Leisure Centre site, next to it. An application for the latter, known as phase one, has just been been formally submitted to the council.

A report on the land in Prouds Lane will go before Wolverhampton Council’s executive committee on January 10 asking members to agree in principle to the development.

Residents are also unhappy about a further proposal to give the third field to Villiers School to manage as community land, saying they would be restricted in using it by the school’s timetable.

Councillor Phil Page for Bilston North, said: “We need to make sure the council doesn’t adopt the plans to build on the field. It should include members of the community on a decision as important as this. Community groups and sports clubs still use the site and it’s the only facility we have left of its type.

“We can ask the council to make it an Asset of Community Value, and to ensure the field is not built on and kept for the community.

“There are plenty of brownfield sites in the area that could be built on first. This should be the last place they look to develop.”

Penn Councillor Paul Singh, said: “Nothing makes the council sit up and take notice like numbers. You need to get 2,500 signatures for the petition and force them to speak about it at a full council meeting.”

Bilston North councillor Linda Leach and a representative for Pat McFadden MP were also there to lend their support.

Many believe the land was left to the community and was bought with money left over from a fundraising drive for a cenotaph for the servicemen of Ettingshall and Springvale. But there is no legal documents covering the site.

The field was originally owned by Bilston Town FC, who have expressed an interest in taking over the site and managing it for the club and community.

Mr McFadden’s office was to track down the will of Emma Bussey, who died in 1971 and set up a charity which gives annual grants to groups in the town. It is thought she may have owned the land and left it to the community, but there is still no proof available.