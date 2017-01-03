Woman cut free after car mangled in Smethwick smash

A woman had a lucky escape after her car crashed into another vehicle and smashed into a signpost.

The woman, who was believed to be in her 50s, had to be cut free from her mangled car but avoided serious injury.

The incident took place just after 1.30pm today on Holly Lane, Smethwick, where the woman was checked over for minor injuries before being taken to Sandwell Hospital as a precaution.

Attended an RTC with @SandwellPolice and @Smethwickfire. Patient safely extricated and transported to hospital for assessment. pic.twitter.com/sQdNhLbMXg — ☤ WMAS HART ☤ (@WMASHART) January 3, 2017

A picture posted by West Midlands Fire Service on Twitter showed the red car left disfigured on the pavement on top of a signpost bent to such an extent it was parallel to the ground.

We are currently dealing with an RTC in Holly Lane Smethwick. 1 woman is being taken to hospital with minor injuries. Please drive safely. pic.twitter.com/vhV1Fl82HL — West Midlands Fire (@WestMidsFire) January 3, 2017

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman, Jamie Arrowsmith, said: "We were called to the scene after reports of a two-car RTC.

"There was a woman who was trapped inside one of the cars and had to be cut free - but had no significant injuries.

"One ambulance and a senior paramedic officer attended."

A West Midlands Fire Service spokesperson added: "The car badly damaged had hit a road sign and the lady inside had to be cut out.

"Both vehicles were made safe by us before we left the scene at 2.30pm."