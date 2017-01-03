Wolverhampton homeless camp which featured in Drugs Map of Britain to become fancy flats

An eyesore Wolverhampton city centre site formerly used as a camp by the homeless is set to be given a new lease of life as fancy apartments.

The prime spot on the corner of Victoria Street and Cleveland Street has become overgrown since derelict buildings were demolished in 2015.

It had been understood the land, just under the size of a football pitch, would be turned into a car park with 15 spaces for shoppers and office workers. But now fresh plans have emerged which would see the creation of a new building containing 18 flats.

Panther Properties Ltd has applied for planning permission from Wolverhampton council for the scheme, which would also include a large retail unit on the ground floor with the possibility of a second not ruled out.

Wolverhampton South West MP, Rob Marris said: “This would add to the continuing regeneration of the city centre if a long-derelict site were developed. It is good for our city to have more people living in the city centre.” Of the 18 apartments, 16 would have one bedroom with two in each of the remaining flats.

Councillor Lynne Moran, who represents the St Peter’s ward on the council, also welcomed the proposals.

She said: “In principle the proposed flats have to be a good thing and a whole lot better in social and environmental terms than the site as it is just now.

“Although this would be for the private market, any addition to the housing stock has a knock-on effect for people looking to get social housing. Also in terms of the continuing regeneration of the city centre this is a good thing.”

Plans to develop the site stretch back to 2014 when approval was given for seven student flats containing 22 bedrooms, but work never got off the ground.

The derelict building on the site was demolished in 2015 and it is believed the homeless camp sprang up shortly afterwards.

Staff at neighbouring shops said there was at one time as many as nine tents, with others sleeping rough behind shops in Cleveland Street.

The camp was exposed in February last year when strong winds knocked down part of a perimeter fence and revealed four tents surrounded by piles of sleeping bags and litter.

It featured in a BBC 3 Documentary called the Drugs Map of Britain, which focused on the use of Black Mamba in Wolverhampton.