Teenager killed in New Year's Day crash in Staffordshire named as Travis Jones

A teenager who died when a car crashed into trees on New Year's Day was named this afternoon as Travis Jones from Cannock.

The incident happened around 9.40pm on the B5012 Cannock Road, Pillaton between Penkridge and Cannock.

Travis, who was a front seat passenger in the grey Honda Civic, was pronounced dead at the scene when ambulance crews arrived.

His family have since released a brief statement through Staffordshire Police which said: "Travis will be loved and missed by all his family and friends."

Investigating officers are still appealing for witnesses following the crash, just after the hump back bridge in the direction of Cannock, prior to the turn for Mansty Lane.

Interactive Street View of the area <iframe style="border: 0;" src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed?pb=!1m0!3m2!1sen!2suk!4v1483365883723!6m8!1m7!1snnGAF-G5knKNFVBvdHXBtA!2m2!1d52.7064122347282!2d-2.064320906050909!3f339.10529647873653!4f0.6898381088503385!5f0.7820865974627469" frameborder="0" width="800" height="600"></iframe>

A police statement said: "Specialist officers are supporting the family at this difficult time. The family now ask for privacy whilst they come to terms with their loss.

"Officers are eager to trace any witnesses who saw the collision itself or who saw the grey Honda Civic before the collision on 1 January."

People reacted with shock on social media and claimed that the route was ‘dangerous’.

More on this story: Teenage passenger killed as car crashes into trees on New Year's Day

On Facebook, Gill Clarson posted: “So sad, but this is a horrible road and I’ve seen quite a few accidents on this stretch.”

Charlotte Cat Simms also described the route as a ‘horrible’ road, while Penny Till posted: “Such a tragic end to a young man’s life.