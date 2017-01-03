Man killed as car plunges into stream off Kidderminster Road

A 24-year-old man has died after his car left the road and plunged into a stream.

Emergency services were called to Kidderminster Road, Dodford, near Bromsgrove, at 6.45am on Monday.

The Peugeot 206 was submerged in water and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman Jamie Arrowsmith said: "On arrival, crews discovered a car in the water with a man inside.

"Unfortunately, once he was freed from the car it quickly became apparent that nothing could be done to save him and he was confirmed dead at the scene."