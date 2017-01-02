Manchester United wants to buy Dudley's Duncan Edwards collection

Dudley hero Duncan Edwards’ memorabilia collection looks set to be sold to Manchester United. The move has sparked fears that it could be moved out of the town.

The collection had been based at the Dudley Museum and Art Gallery, which has now closed.

It has emerged that Edwards’ former club Manchester United have been in talks with his family to buy it and potentially shift it to Old Trafford.

Dudley councillor and MEP Bill Etheridge has requested talks with United in order to find out their intentions for the collection.

He says council officers are working hard on a deal that could see parts of the collection loaned back to go on display at Dudley Archives.

“The family have been very kind to allow the items to be on display to the public in Dudley for so long,” he said.

“However, it appears that they have now decided to sell the collection.

“I believe it is in the interests of the town to make some efforts to implore Manchester United to show some goodwill and allow some, if not all, of the items to remain on display here.

“The club have an excellent museum of their own, but I am sure they realise how big a part Duncan Edwards has played in Dudley’s history.

“It is important we do our bit to preserve his legacy in the town for future generations.”

Mr Etheridge said he has written to Manchester United requesting a meeting to discuss the club’s plans. Rose Cook, founder of the Duncan Edwards Foundation, said: “Duncan’s mum, Sarah, always said she wanted his memorabilia to be in Dudley, and that would my wish.

“Hopefully Manchester United will also see it this way, but regardless of what happens to the collection, Duncan’s legacy will still be kept alive in Dudley.”

Edwards, who was part of the Manchester United’s infamous famous Busby Babes’ side, is the most famous footballer to have come out of Dudley and he is immortalised by a statue in the town centre.

He was tragically killed in the Munich air disaster of 1958, aged 21.

Councillor Khurshid Ahmed, Dudley council’s cabinet member for planning and economic development, said: “We are in discussions with the family who own the Duncan Edwards collection about its future.

“Duncan Edwards’s legacy is a very important part of our tourism and clearly we will do everything we can to continue to celebrate his life in Dudley.” The Duncan Edwards & Local Sporting Heroes Gallery opened in 2008 and includes his 18 England caps, first England shirts as well as numerous medals and programmes featuring him inside.

Between 1952 and 1958, Edwards made 177 appearances for Manchester United.

He scored 21 goals and and won the league twice, in 1956 and 1957 with the Busby Babes.