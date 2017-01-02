Dudley football club faces 500 PER CENT rent rise

Lye Town Football Club could be hit with a 500 per cent rent rise after Dudley Council said it wanted to increase charges.

Chairman Brian Blakemore said the proposed hike on ground rent would be unaffordable and admitted if it is forced through the non-league club would have to consider leaving its home of more than 80 years.

Lye’s lease on The Sports Ground, on Stourbridge Road, is up for renewal. The council has agreed to extend it for another 20 years – but on the condition of a five-fold increase.

Mr Blakemore said he was in negotiations with authority bosses to try and convince them to back down. The club needs to reach an agreement before the end of the season on whether to agree to the terms of the lease, Mr Blakemore said.

Lye Town have played at The Sports Ground for their entire history, renting the site from when they were formed in 1930. The ground is shared with Lye Cricket Club.

Mr Blakemore, who has been chairman of the Midland Football League outfit for six years, said: “The lease is up for renewal. The council has agreed to extend it for 20 years but the condition is it comes with a 500 per cent rise. At the moment we can’t afford it.”

If council chiefs can’t be persuaded to change their minds, Mr Blakemore said Lye would have to look at trying to increase income through fundraising and sponsorship but that it is possible they would have to leave The Sports Ground.

“The alternative is to move somewhere else,” he said. “But the question is then, where would we go?”.

It has also emerged that Lye’s lack of security over their ground meant they could not apply for promotion from the Midland Football League this season, meaning they will not go up even if they finish top of the league.

Only clubs that own their ground, or have a secure lease agreement in place, can be promoted under Football Association rules.

Council planning boss Councillor Khurshid Ahmed said he would be willing to hold discussions with the club over the lease.

He said: “The current rent and terms of the lease agreement were set in 1993 and only take into account the pitches and not the associated buildings.

“As a publicly-funded and accountable authority we have a legal obligation to ensure the rent covers all of our assets to ensure the public gets value for money.

“We have made a number of attempts to speak to the club over almost two years, without success. But we would be more than happy to discuss any concerns with them directly.”