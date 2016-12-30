Newlyweds' epic 25,000-mile road trip during seven-month honeymoon

Most couples opt for a fortnight in the sun for their honeymoon – but Tom and Lorna Broadway thought better of it.

Instead, they are two thirds of the way through a 25,000-mile road trip that started in July and won’t end until February.

They were actually married last April and decided to embark on the adventure of a lifetime to kick-start their life as husband and wife.

Their aim – to travel the full length of the Americas.

The trip saw them start in Alaska before driving to the most southern city in the world, Ushuaia, in Argentina, at which point they turned around and will drive back north until they reach Brazil.

And all this on the back of a BMW 1200GSA motorbike.

It is a long, long away from their day-to-day life in Alveley.

Tom, 31, is a construction consultant and Lorna, 30, is a teacher at Charford First School in Bromsgrove.

The newly-weds are currently in Santiago, Chile, and have already been away from the UK for more than five months.

They departed the UK on July 24, and plan to fly back from Rio de Janerio in February.

By the time they return to the UK they will have ridden over 25,000 miles, and visited 18 countries.

When asked where this idea came from and why the couple decided to do it on a motorbike, Tom said: “I’m very passionate about bikes and she’s passionate about travel, so it’s sort of the dream honeymoon for both of us.

"The beauty of a motorbike is that you can go where you want, when you want – and you can forge your own path rather than following the guidebooks.”

The couple have been alternating between wild camping and staying in hostels while on their road trip.

On one occasion in Canada the couple were woken up by a grizzly bear entering their tent.

Tom said: “It was pretty hair-raising. We both lay perfectly still and waited for it to leave.”

The road trip has also seen the Broadways swim with whale sharks in Mexico, drive through the Atacama Desert between Bolivia and Chile, and sail the Darien Gap between Panama and Colombia with the bike strapped to a sailboat.

He also revealed that although at the start of their trip they liked to plan where they were sleeping two or three nights in advance, that habit has since gone out the window. He commented: “I don’t even know where I’ll be sleeping tonight.

Lorna has taken a sabbatical year from working at Charford First School.

However for Tom, the hardest part of the trip was leaving his own two children, Monique, aged six, and Max, aged four.

Tom grew up in Shropshire, where he and his family still reside.