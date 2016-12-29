West Midlands weather: Warning for drivers as fog and freezing temperatures hit

Blankets of freezing fog and sub-zero temperatures hit the West Midlands today, with drivers being warned to take care.

Temperatures dipped below freezing, and there were reports of accidents and 'several' cars being stolen while owners left them to defrost.

In Wolverhampton, firefighters issued an ice warning after a crash on the Cannock Road which closed the road at Cross Street North.

West Midlands Police said they had had several reports of vehicles stolen whilst defrosting in just one hour this morning.

And Central Motorway Police Group said one woman was given words of advice after leaving her £17,000 car to defrost while she cooked a bacon sandwich.

Advice given thankfully the car wasnt poached and it could have been very costly, if it had been on HP. — CMPG (@CMPG) December 29, 2016

Team are on patrol advising motorists not to leave car engines running to defrost windows.If your car is stolen the insurance may not payout — Stourbridge Police (@StourbridgeWMP) December 29, 2016

one Birmingham resident is about to have a conversation with their boss to explain why the company vehicle has been stolen. use a scraper! — CMPG (@CMPG) December 29, 2016

A fog warning covering swathes of east Wales, the Midlands and eastern England is now in place, as areas across central and southern England have dealt with patches of fog and plunging temperatures.

Travellers should expect difficult driving conditions, longer trips and possible delays to their flights on Thursday.

A Met Office spokesman said: "Combined with temperatures below freezing, there is also the risk of ice forming on some untreated surfaces early on Thursday morning.

"The fog patches are expected to slowly thin during Thursday, although some patches may persist throughout the day - most likely in a zone from the West Country to eastern England."

Dozens of flights were delayed or cancelled due to poor visibility at London City Airport on Wednesday morning, while a string of arrivals were diverted elsewhere.

Paramedics in the West Midlands also took to Twitter to alert motorists to the danger posed by the weather.

Very foggy and icy conditions this morning. Taking it easy to make sure we #arrivealive ❄🚨🚑 pic.twitter.com/mDhcHlI20X — Sam Grimson (@wmassamgrimson) December 29, 2016

A major crash on the A40, which killed one female driver and injured around a dozen others, happened after foggy conditions made it "really dangerous", one witness said.

A motorist on the A40 who witnessed the fatal pile-up said that the poor visibility meant it was difficult for cars to see each other before they were "on top of it".

Public Health England (PHE) issued advice for the over 65s, those with long-term illness or who are not mobile.

Dr Thomas Waite, consultant in extreme events and health protection at PHE, said: "The effects of cold can be severe, in particular for those who are over 65, have a long-term illness, or are not mobile. Our advice to these groups is when indoors, have plenty of warm food and drinks and try to maintain indoor temperatures to at least 18C.

"If mobility isn't an issue, keep active as best you can. If you need to go out wear lots of thin layers, and shoes with a good, slip-resistant grip to prevent any accidental falls. It is particularly cold at night this week, so drawing the curtains at dusk will keep the heat in."

He also stressed the importance of checking on potentially vulnerable family and friends during the cold period.