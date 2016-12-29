Watch out! More Wolverhampton bus lane cameras set to go live

Motorists beware - new bus lane cameras are set to go live next month.

The cameras will be installed in Darlington Street in Wolverhampton on January 9 and Wednesfield High Street and Hall Street, Bilston later in the month.

The newest additions will bring the amount of bus lane cameras in the city up to 12, and restrictions will be in place all day.

The cameras were announced at the last full city council meeting, and have divided opinion among councillors.

Bilston East Councillor Stephen Simkins says he hasn't seen any drivers flouting the law and driving in the bus lane in Hall Street in his ward.

He said: "It's a double-edged sword. The council will say its for safety reasons and for the flow of the traffic, but people will argue that they are just trying to make extra money out of people and raise capital. They will cost a lot of money.

"People shouldn't break the law, and I do believe the camera will help keep traffic flowing.

"I do hope that it is appropriately publicised so that people are made aware and don't get caught.

"It is quite busy by the bus station, bus I can't say I've ever seen anyone flouting the law on that road. I suppose it must have been monitored though and that's why they've decided."

St Peter's Councillor Tersaim Singh believes people will be caught by the Darlington Street camera in his ward, and regularly sees drivers using the bus lane unlawfully.

He said: "People who get caught by the camera only have themselves to blame. There are warning signs there that it's a bus lane already. You do see a lot of people flouting it so I expect quite a few will get caught.

"If I did it I would get caught. People need to pay attention and not use the bus lane. As long as you follow the rules of the road, you have nothing to worry about."

And Wednesfield South Councillor Bhupinder Gakhal welcomes the camera set to go up in Wednesfield High Street, and said it has come off the back of several complaints from residents.

He said: "I have had a lot of complaints from residents about unlawful traffic going up and down the street.

"I believe taxis are allowed to use it. I welcome the idea. If you're going to break the law, you deserve to be punished. I've had residents before who have said that some kind of enforcement needs to be put there, whether it's signs or a camera.

"We even had a community speed watch event down there. The residents will be pleased about it, and I think its a great idea. I think it will make a huge difference."

The cameras are on roads described as ‘bus gates’, which prohibit any vehicle that isn’t a bus, taxi or emergency services vehicle using them.

There will be a two-week amnesty before each camera goes live.

The Wednesfield High Street has been delayed because it requires a special camera, which the council is waiting to take delivery of. The Hall Street, Bilston camera has been held up because placing signs in that part of the area is difficult due to traffic rat running through the bus station.

The latest three are in addition to those already installed at Pipers Row, Market Street, Stafford Street, Willenhall Road, Stafford Street, Wolverhampton Road, Wednesfield Road and Cleveland Street.

Drivers caught using a bus lane will face a £60 penalty, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.