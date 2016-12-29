Puppy put down after being found shivering and alone in a field on Boxing Day

A shivering puppy with a broken leg was found alone in a field on Boxing Day.

The female Staffie-type puppy, who was named Ali by RSPCA staff, was found in playing fields off Vicarage Road in Stourbridge in the afternoon.

But Ali had to be put to sleep in the evening to prevent further suffering after her condition deteriorated.

The three-month-old pup was taken to the RSPCA's Birmingham Animal Hospital. The animal charity is now investigating.

An RSPCA spokeswoman said: “A member of the public found the puppy collapsed and shivering. She was clearly in a lot of pain.

“We don’t know for certain how she got her injuries - they could have been a deliberate act, or she might have been attacked by wildlife. She was clearly very vulnerable out in the open on her own and at such a young age.

“Ali was not microchipped so we don’t know where she came from or how long she was shivering alone in the field for."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RSPCA in confidence on 0300 123 8018.