Find out how the Express & Star is helping readers to shed those extra pounds

Mulled wine, mince pies and copious amounts of chocolate – Christmas really ‘tis the season to be jolly.

But all those festive treats can take their toll when it comes to fitting into a snug pair of jeans or a figure-hugging dress.

For those looking to shed the extra festive weight or who simply want to embark on a healthy lifestyle, the Express & Star is here to help.

For the sixth-year running the Biggest Loser competition will begin in the New Year, hosted by fitness instructor Chris Jewkes at his Wolverhampton gym.

We are giving four readers the chance to go head-to-head in a battle to see who can lose the most weight in just four weeks.

Each week their progress will be reported in the Express & Star – so there is no hiding for slackers.

In previous years the results have been dramatic, with entrants often shedding well over a stone and discovering a passion for exercise they never knew they had.

Mr Jewkes said: “Those applying to take part need to be self-motivated, have good family support and be prepared to make changes for life.

“What we provide is education and accountability.

“That education may be as simple as informing people they have been eating at the wrongs times and making sure they start to eat at the right times.

“Equally, in some cases it can be people are not eating enough and there body goes into a ‘slow down’ process.

“We are not looking for anyone taking part to stay with us at the club as we have had people from all over the region.

“We are just trying to introduce life changes and if people lose a stone or more then great.

“There have been people who have come to us for the month, have done really well, and then have run marathons in the summer.”

How to enter Entrants must be aged over 18 and able to commit to three sessions each week at the gym in Danescourt Road, Tettenhall, which will be provided free of charge. In order to win the chance to take part in the competition, readers need to get in touch with Mr Jewkes and explain why they deserve to be chosen. Email chris@chrisjewkesfitness.com or call 01902 750355 or write to Chris Jewkes Fitness, Danescourt Road, Tettenhall, WV6 9BQ by January 5.

Last year the four contestants shed a total of four stone and two pounds.

And it was so competitive that drivers Frank O’Halloran and Andrew Doyle both emerged as winners having dropped exactly 17.4 pounds each.

Payroll manager Laura Piekos finished in third place having lost exactly a stone, while self-confessed stranger-to-exercise Damon Stanton managed to cut 10 pounds from his frame.