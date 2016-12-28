Derelict building gutted by fire in Tipton

A property that was being converted into flats in Tipton has been gutted by fire.

Fire crews battled the blaze which took hold at the building, on Park Lane East, at around 10pm yesterday.

There were fires found on the ground floor and one on the first floor.

Crews from Smethwick, Dudley, Brierley Hill, Tipton and West Bromwich attended.

Crews revisited the scene of the blaze 7am on Wednesday to continue dampening down the hotspots and left before 9am.