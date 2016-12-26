Traveller camps inquiry: Crunch summit called to curb cost of tackling illegal encampments

An inquiry is to be held into illegal traveller camps springing up across the West Midlands which cost councils tens of thousands of pounds a time.

Police and Crime Commissioner David Jamieson has now called for a summit with travellers, residents affected by illegal camps, police and councils.

He hopes it will lead to a regional solution that will end the madness of travellers being moved on from one area just to set up another illegal camp in another.

Mr Jamieson said: “From the residents and businesses who lose their land for days at a time, to police, council officials and the travellers themselves, there is no one who is untouched by the stress of this issue.

“I will therefore be holding a summit in February to try and tackle the problems and come up with solutions.

"I’ve invited residents, traveller groups, local councils and the police, as well as shire councils so we can come up with a regional approach.

“The hearing will take place on February 10 and will also be webcast live. I will also look at the extra powers that could be granted to local agencies by government.

“Please get in touch if you have any information about this issue by taking part in my public consultation, which is launching shortly, we can come up with a solution.”

The model follows that of a special hearing the commissioner held into a crash on the M6 that closed the motorway for 24 hours.

The commissioner brought together representatives from a range of public sector bodies to expose what went wrong and how it could be prevented from happening again.

The Black Country and Staffordshire are being plagued by illegal encampments.

Walsall Council also dug 4ft-wide trenches at Grange Crescent in Shelfield to stop travellers.

Newfield Park Primary School, in Halesowen, had to stop using two classrooms and a playground after around 15 caravans descended on Whittingham Road playing fields.

In September children, believed to be from an illegal camp were filmed using a playground in Kingswinford as a toilet.

Meanwhile Walsall Council has won an injunction protecting against illegal camps which carry the threat of criminal charges.

Sandwell Council is hoping to follow suit.

Referring to the problem in Staffordshire, PCC Matthew Ellis said: “Staffordshire Police work effectively with other public sector partners and agencies, including councils, to deal with the management of local and countywide problems identified around illegal encampments as and when they arise.”