Black Country families welcome perfect gift as babies arrive on Christmas Day

It’s the perfect Christmas gift – but not one that Santa is likely to deliver.

Overjoyed new mums are celebrating having given birth on the big day.

Elaine Brindley, from Morton Road, Bushbury, cuddled newly-arrived Rosie and declared: “You can forget all the other gifts – this is the one I really wanted.”

The 36-year-old has two other children, Jake aged four and two-year-old Ben.

It was the oldest sibling who decided to name Rosie, who came into the world at 8.26am weighing 7lbs 4oz, after the lavender Thomas the Tank engine train.

She explained: “When I told him I was thinking of calling the baby Lottie he replied that he preferred Rosie, which is his favourite train.

"It sounded quite cute and so my husband John and I decide to take up his suggestion.”

The Christmas birth at Wolverhampton’s New Cross Hospital came three days after the due date.

While Cody Owen Taylor arrived three weeks early to become the first baby to be born in the Black Country, making his entrance at 00.57am, weighing 5lb 5oz.

Luckily mother Shannon Taylor, aged 18, did not have far to travel when she went into labour unexpectedly to get to Russells Hall Hospital, Dudley – she lives just around the corner in Corbyn Road.

Jessica Ward from Bloxwich had been in labour for more than two days when her daughter Isla made an appearance, weighing 7lbs 14oz, at 1.05am yesterday at Walsall Manor.

The mother, married to 30-year-old carer Matthew, aid: “She will get really spoilt now that her birthday coincides with Christmas Day.”