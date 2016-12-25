Boxing Day sales: West Midlands bargain hunters prepare for 6am start

With Christmas upon us and stockings opened, already people are preparing to splash some festive cash in the Boxing Day sales.

Many retailers already started cutting prices in the build up to the big day in a bid to attract shoppers looking for a last-minute bargain.

But the real money-saving buys will be held back until December 26, one of the busiest days in retail history.

And with the queues starting as early as 4am, dozens of shops and shopping centres across the West Midlands are preparing for flocks of customers with some stores opening earlier than usual to cope with the demand.

One of the busiest shopping centres in the West Midlands, Merry Hill in Brierley Hill, is opening from 8am until 5pm, with the renowned Next sale queue opening at 4am before the doors open at 6am.

Debenhams will also open their doors at the Intu centre at 7am.

West Bromwich’s New Square shopping centre opens from 10am until 6pm.

Tesco opens its doors at 9am, Next opens at 6am and restaurants in and around the centre will close at around 10pm.

The two Next stores in Wolverhampton – on Dudley Street and the St John’s Retail Park – are open from 6am.

The Mander Centre is running opening from 10am until 5pm and House of Fraser will open at 9am.

Meanwhile, the town’s Wulfrun Centre will open at 10am.

Birmingham’s Bullring opens up at 8am until 8pm, guaranteeing a solid 12 hours of bargain hunting through the racks in Selfridges, Debenhams and the classic 6am start at Next. All shops at Telford Shopping Centre will open their doors to customers at 9am besides Next, who will host the usual 6am start.

Meanwhile, Saddlers shopping centre in Walsall will open from 10am until 4pm – the same as Cannock shopping centre.

The Guildhall shopping centre in Stafford will be open from 10.30am until 4.30pm.

Ninder Johal, member of the Black Country local enterprise partnership, said: “I think it will be a bumper Boxing Day but it’ll be interesting to see the difference between online and in store.

“The retail landscape has been changing over the last two or three years and boxing days aren’t what they used to be in terms of queues due to the internet.”

Furniture shops are also gearing up for a busy day and cutting their prices. Cousins in Dudley will open up at 9am along with SCS.

For those catching public transport to the centres, services across the West Midlands buses will be running near-Sunday levels this year.

For more details, go to www.networkwestmidlands.com.