Feed a Family This Christmas: Santa makes final delivery as 9,000 items donated to Express & Star appeal

The final deliveries of your generous donations for the Feed a Family This Christmas appeal have been made, bringing some festive cheer to the community.

Volunteers at The Well in Wolverhampton were greeted by our very own Santa Claus as we dropped dozens of boxes of much-needed food and toiletries.

In total we've had in excess of 9,000 items donated during the four-week campaign thanks to the amazing support from the community.

Caroline Price, project manager at The Well (The home of Wolverhampton Food Bank), said the team was blown away by the response and grateful for every item.

"We've been overwhelmed by the generosity shown by people in our city and across the area.

"Thank you to everyone who has donated - it will make such a difference to vulnerable families and single people who are all facing financial crises. God bless you," she added.

Since the appeal began on November 16, we've been busy distributing everything between The Well; the Good Shepherd Ministry, also based in Wolverhampton; the Black Country Food Bank, which has centres across Dudley, Sandwell and Walsall; Smethwick Food Bank; Walsall North Food Bank and Cannock and District Food Bank.

Some of the items have been used to create food parcels for people in need over the festive period and into the New Year while others have benefited a soup kitchen.

Among the thousands of food items donated were 3,000 tins of baked beans, spaghetti, vegetables and fruit; 650 tins or packets of soup; 500 puddings, such as rice pudding, mousse and jelly; 430 bags of pasta, rice and noodle pots; 420 packets of biscuits; 430 boxes of chocolates; 210 cartons of long-life milk; 170 bags of rice; 140 boxes of mince pies; 90 Christmas puddings and 500 toiletries and baby items.

In addition,we’ve also received small toys, children’s books, knitted hats, socks, gloves and blankets.

Meanwhile some people have chosen to make anonymous cash donations which have been used to buy vital supplies for the charities.

Schools and businesses have also got involved in collecting food and toiletries.

We’ve also supported The Haven in Wolverhampton by passing on children’s toys and chocolate selection boxes.

Plenty of well-known faces got on-board the campaign.

During the four-week appeal we had support from Wolves players Danny Batth and Carl Ikeme and club favourites Steve Bull and Mel Eves as well as Walsall FC skipper Adam Chambers.

While Paralympian Jordanne Whiley and Olympic star Joe Clarke urged readers to get behind the appeal by donating food items to help struggling families and the homeless.

Men Behaving Badly actor Neil Morrissey has thrown his wait behind the campaign. Councillors, MPs and mayors also urged people to get behind it.