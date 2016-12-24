Simon Jordan told to apologise for insulting West Brom

Politicians have hit out at former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan for his ‘insulting’ comments about West Bromwich, the Baggies and their fans.

Councillor Steve Eling said Jordan should apologise for his Twitter tirade on Thursday in which he called West Bromwich Albion a ‘horrid’ club with ‘horrid fans’.

@chapperssssss horrid club with horrid fans , sorry hated going there and it was not like we did not get points #wba because we did — Simon Jordan (@Sjopinion10) December 21, 2016

Meanwhile West Bromwich West MP Adrian Bailey called Jordan’s comments ‘astonishing’ and said ‘no wonder he’s no longer a chairman’. He added: “Albion has always been a well-run club.”

Jordan’s comments riled Albion fans on Twitter and he also deleted a tweet in which he claimed West Bromwich to be one of the poorest towns in the country.

The chairman of Albion’s supporters’ club, John Homer, said: “I think it is disrespectful and disingenuous.”

Councillor Steve Eling said: “These comments are just insulting and disrespectful and there is no need for it. People can rightly feel offended. He ought to apologise really.

“I think he should have kept his opinions to himself. What he said was totally unnecessary.” Jordan was owner of Crystal Palace until the club went into administration in 2010.

He said on Twitter his remarks were ‘nothing to do’ with current West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis, who lost a High Court battle against his former club Crystal Palace last month.

Pulis denied any wrongdoing.

Jordan also called the Baggies ‘a scabby club’ and said ‘I never liked your boardroom’.