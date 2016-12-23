Storm Barbara: Severe weather warning as 70mph winds head for West Midlands

Winds of up to 70 mph will hit the Black Country and Staffordshire today as Storm Barbara arrives in the region.

The Met Office is warning emergency services that conditions from midday today ‘have the potential to cause danger to life or widespread disruption’.

The agency, which has issued a yellow 'be aware' wind warning for Staffordshire and the Black Country, say the storm will remain until 6pm.

A spokesman said: “A short period of strong winds is expected to develop during the afternoon. Gusts of around 50-60 mph are likely in places, perhaps up to 70 mph in exposed locations. Some disruption to travel is possible.”

Latest satellite animation shows #StormBarbara as it passes towards the north-west of the UK ⚠️Amber and yellow warnings have been issued⚠️ pic.twitter.com/JMVYMcULKT — Met Office (@metoffice) December 23, 2016

He added: “The sudden onset of strong, gusty winds, along with a short period of heavy rainfall, has the potential to lead to difficult driving conditions during the afternoon.” The maximum temperature will be 11 C (52 F).

Staffordshire County Council’s transport leader Mark Deaville said: “While Staffordshire should miss the worst weather people need to be prepared for very strong winds and the potential of some disruption tomorrow afternoon.”

Environment spokesman Martin Tett said: “Councils are fully prepared to protect residents and minimise disruption caused by Storm Barbara and other potential bad weather such as snow and flooding. Council staff will be out in force clearing roads of any debris and damage.”

Latest satellite animation shows #StormBarbara approaching the UK from the west pic.twitter.com/5VkBaQRjw6 — Met Office (@metoffice) December 22, 2016

Christmas Eve will be quieter though still breezy, according to the Met Office.

It will remain windy with outbreaks of rain on Christmas Day with temperatures of 8 C (46 F), and on Boxing Day there will be sunny spells while the wind speeds will ease with temperatures of 12 C (53 F).

Yesterday heavy fog around London saw delays to flights from all three of the capital’s airports.

Barbara follows Angus in being only the second name designated this season, which began on October 1.

Storms are only named when they are deemed to have the potential to cause a substantial impact in the country.

It is the first storm since Katie in March. Other storm names to feature last season were Abigail, Barney, Clodagh, Desmond, Eva, Frank, Gertrude, Henry, Imogen and Jake. The next storm will be called Conor, the Met Office said.