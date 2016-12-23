Police officer sacked for lying about medals

A police officer has been sacked for wearing medals he was not entitled to at a funeral and failing to report an "unmanageable debt", it has been revealed.

Police Constable Richard Allen, who was a serving officer with West Mercia Police, was dismissed from the force with immediate effect for gross misconduct following a public misconduct hearing this week.

He had served with the force for 11 years across the region, most recently being based in Kidderminster.

The hearing ruled he breached standards by wearing medals he was not entitled to wear at a funeral, and giving a dishonest account regarding the wearing of the medals to his superiors.

Constable Allen also failed to report an unmanageable debt and gave a dishonest account regarding the debt, the hearing ruled.

Detective Superintendent Gary Watson, head of professional standards for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police, said: "The misconduct hearing found that the behaviour of Police Constable Richard Allen fell below the standards we expect from our officers and staff and amounted to gross misconduct.

"It is for this reason he was dismissed."

The hearing was conducted by Douglas Readings, an independent legally qualified chair, and followed an investigation by the Professional Standards Department (PSD).

The outcome of the misconduct hearing is subject to the normal appeals process.