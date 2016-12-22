Tabby kitten dumped in plastic box on Dudley street

A kitten was left abandoned in a plastic box on a street in Dudley just before Christmas.

The five-month-old tabby kitten, called Angel because of the distinctive 'wing' markings on her body, was found by a member of the public on Grazebrook Road.

The kitten was found shivering in a plastic box lined with a blanket on Tuesday evening.

Elaine Williams, RSPCA animal welfare officer, said that Angel was lucky to have survived.

She added: “Whilst we are having a warmer than average December, it is still bitterly cold outside in the evenings - poor Angel is lucky that she did not perish overnight.

“She was terrified when she was found, which is not surprising considering what she has been through.

"I took her to our Birmingham Animal Centre and when we were having a proper look at her we noticed that she had distinctive markings on her back which resemble wings, so it seemed only right to call her Angel - especially considering we are in the festive season.

“It is very sad that Angel has been dumped, however we’re hoping that she will be in a new home in no time.

“In the meantime, we are urging anyone who has any information about who dumped Angel to contact us in complete confidence on 0300 123 8018.”

Anyone who is interested in rehoming Angel can register their interest by contacting the RSPCA’s Birmingham Animal Centre on 0300 123 8585.