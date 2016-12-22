Stourbridge nightclub boss 'upset' over junior football team kit sponsorship row

A Stourbridge nightclub boss said she was 'really upset' over FA rules banning the venue from sponsoring a children's football team.

FA chiefs have said the two sponsors of Kings Heath Concorde FC’s youth teams – The Arena, Stourbridge, and Birmingham-based tattoo parlour Warstone Body Art – breach its regulations.

It means neither firm can have their names and logos on the team kits.

When the decision was announced the future of the Birmingham club’s youth teams looked uncertain due to the cost of replacing its kits, but outraged supporters have rallied round, with one even donating £500.

Manager Russell Jukes said: “We decided to start the under eights and under 10s for the first time this season. I wrote about 50 letters to local businesses for support, but we didn’t hear anything back until a couple of parents came forward from Warstone Body Art and The Arena.”

With these sponsors providing the kits they needed, the youngsters kicked off their season only for a complaint to the FA to stop them in their tracks.

Mr Jukes said: “There are lots of other teams around the country who are sponsored by tattoo parlours, so there doesn’t seem to be any fairness.

“All we are trying to do is to get these kids off the streets and playing football,” he said.

Before the FA’s sponsorship ban, the club had been looking to expand its youth team provision and planned to provide teams for those aged from six to 10 from March next year. Despite this setback, Mr Jukes is determined to go ahead with additional teams.

Also disappointed by the FA’s decision is Michelle Clarke, general manager at The Arena.

She said: “We are really upset. And we are not only a nightclub. We have function rooms and do all sorts of events, like kids’ dance shows. The nightclub is only a small part of our business.

“We wanted to support the kids by buying their kit. We went with those from the tattoo studio to do a presentation at their Christmas party and saw how happy all the kids were to be part of the team.”

Sarah Shand, owner of Warstone Body Art, whose nine-year-old son Louie plays for the team, said: “I just think it’s an outdated decision.”

At their most recent matches the under 10s used borrowed kit, while the under eights played with The Arena sponsorship taped over.

Mr Jukes says they are hoping to find a solution over the Christmas break which would allow the youth teams to continue in the New Year.

The Birmingham FA says the rules on what is, and what is not, appropriate advertising have been drawn up at a national level and have been in place for a number of years.

Kevin Shoemake, chief executive officer of the Birmingham FA, said: “We are very sympathetic of our clubs and conscious of the efforts they go to to raise money for kit, venues, referees, courses and other football-related expenditure.

“But there are certain rules and regulations which clubs must adhere to, especially youth clubs. In this instance the FA has adjudicated and our hands are tied.

“Certain things are clear – if it’s a pub, it’s a no. Others are more subjective, like a social club that has a crèche. We will consider these on an individual basis and refer to the FA for any further guidance if need be.

“We would encourage any youth team considering a sponsorship deal, if they have any doubts, to contact us.”