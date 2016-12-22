Headstones flattened in Penn churchyard over safety fears despite family's concerns

Families of people buried at a Wolverhampton church have spoken of their horror after discovering dozens of headstones have been flattened.

The graveyard at St Bartholomew’s Church, Penn, looks like a ‘bomb site’ according to one angry relative.

The parish vicar said the headstones were intentionally toppled to make them safe after fears they could cause serious injury if left standing.

But families have now been told it is up to them to sort out repairs and to cover the cost.

Mike Hales, whose mother, father and grandmother are buried in the graveyard, has been quoted £180 for two stones to be put back in place.

Mr Hales, aged 70, of Bradmore Road, said: “It seems they are quite prepared to leave the whole thing looking like a bomb site. It is vandalism. When I said about health and safety fears to the stonemasons who installed the headstones they laughed and said there is no way they could be pushed over.

“It is frustrating I am now going to have to cover the costs to put them back up.”

Reverend Prebendary Ben Whitmore said the inscriptions have been left facing upwards out of respect.

He added it will be up to the families to have the unsafe headstones put back in place having got approval from the parish office.

Rev Preb Whitmore, said: “I’m genuinely very sorry for any distress that’s been caused to people affected by this but we have a serious safety issue in our beautiful churchyard at St Bart’s.

“The condition of some of the gravestones is causing increasing concern - some are becoming wobbly and others have kerbstones that are coming apart.

“These stones are heavy and can be dangerous and we don’t want to see someone get hurt by one falling over.

“I know it may sound crazy but children have died in churchyards as a result of falling gravestones and we really don’t want that to happen to anyone here.”

In 2011 about 5,000 graves in Wolverhampton were ‘topple tested’, a process where gravestones are checked for sturdiness. Subsequent repairs on 69 cost the city council £9,000.