Toyota's big, beefy workhorse does the job in comfort and style

The Toyota Hilux is big, oh my it's BIG. But don't let that put you off driving it.

Once you've climbed in you are surrounded by a high level of comfort and technology that is totally unexpected from what looks a pure utility vehicle and one that is so easy to drive. Plus it is a workhorse of Shire horse capability.

Hilux has dominated the global pick-up market for nearly 50 years and has always been known for its quality, durability and reliability - remember a certain motoring programme that tried to destroy one? Over that half century, it has been transformed from a very basic commercial vehicle to one that is now perfectly able to carry the family in comfort as well as haul loads even when well of the beaten track.

We are currently in the eighth generation which offers a choice of body styles: Single Cab, four-seat Extra Cab, five-seat Double Cab and with just one engine, a 2.4-litre D-4D mated with either a six-speed manual gearbox or six-speed automatic which gives out 148bhp at 3,4000rpm and to be fair does have to be worked well to keep momentum.

I tried the double cab with the auto box and once I'd driven it for a few miles worked out optimum procedure for getting the smoothest and most efficient progress.

You can forget the claimed fuel economy of 36.2mpg on a combined cycle (official figures are usually 'optimistic' with the cars driven very carefully) but I reckon I got over 35mpg including a fairly punishing push through the Scottish highlands. I'm certainly not complaining about that.

CO2 emissions start at 178k/km but my big buddy with the auto box comes in at 204g/km - oops, giving you a VED band of £235.

The Hilux has an electronic switchable two and four-wheel drive mode coupled with high and low ratio options when in four-wheel drive. There's also hill-start assist, downhill assist control and active traction mode which make it a decent off-roader - I didn't take it properly off-road but forest tracks in the Highlands were easy peasey along with a rather deep ford close where I live in south Shropshire.

While interior comfort may be carlike the ride cannot go quite so far. But then you wouldn't expect it. However pitch and roll is not intrusive and you certainly won't feel uncomfortable or sick. While the outside may look a working vehicle, albeit a good-looker in my opinion, inside it's more like an SUV as regards refinement and equipment and in the double cab has plenty of space for five.

Standard equipment includes Bluetooth, cooled front storage box, each and rake steering wheel adjustment, driver and front passenger airbags, driver's knee and curtain shield airbags, Isofix child seat anchors (in double cab), follow-me home headlights, heated door mirrors.

That's all on the Active trim level, go up to Icon and you get a whole lot more, while the Invincible and range-topping Invincible X have impressive lists. In fact all compare very well with highly-specified road cars.

On the work side you have a load area of about 2.5 metres with a 1-tonne payload and towing rating of up to 3.5 tonnes. My Invincible did come with extras and one which would easily prove its worth on the workfront for ease of loading and unloading is the Sport Deck - a hard top, for keeping loads secure, with bedliner which slides out bringing the bed to you to load and then you push it back into the load area.

The price tag of £2,200 (but £1,850 without VAT if you can convince it is for work use) may seem steep but I suspect more than pays for itself in less damage to your back and security.

The entry level Hilux comes in at £19,177 excluding VAT for commercial use. My standard Invincible was £26,172.50 excluding VAT and £31,350 with the tax added. Extras with the Sport Deck, Touch Touch with Go (rather sophisticated multi-media technology) and metallic paint pushed that up to £29,085.50 ex VAT and £34,845 with VAT. Plus you get a five-year/100,000 mile new vehicle warranty.

The dependable image of the Hilux name, value-for-money, warranty and its low depreciation make this, for me, the top contender in the sector.