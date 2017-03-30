6 top tips for spring style

Make your home look beautiful this spring with some best buys, clever decor tricks, a mini project and a bit of guidance from TV presenter, Lorraine Kelly.

"I love this time of year and refreshing rooms with fresh touches, such as a throw, a cushion, scented candles and some fresh flowers. They can really change something without breaking the bank, and means you avoid all the upheaval of redecorating. I can't remember when I last completely redecorated because I much prefer to make little changes over time," says Lorraine, who's created a new collection of homeware, Lorraine At Home for JD Williams Home.

"Comfort's first and foremost for me in my rooms, and I hate unnecessary clutter. I have lots of storage to make sure there's plenty of room on surfaces to display photographs I love. I'm always thinking up new ways to display them. In one corner of my living room, I have a group of black and white photos of my daughter, Rosie, 22, right through from when she was small to now. It triggers happy memories whenever I look at it and is particularly special now as she's working abroad."

While she spends every week in a flat in London when she's presenting ITV's Lorraine, her real home, which she shares with her husband, Steve, is in Broughty Ferry, close to the mouth of the River Tay, Dundee. "Lighting's a great way to create atmosphere and bring a look together, but I think many people overlook it. I like a mix of hanging pendants, table lamps and lanterns filled with candles. My other indulgence is cushions because they instantly jazz up a chair or sofa and bring in colour. I sometimes have a hard time convincing Steve about them - he doesn't understand the cushion thing!"

SIX SPRING DECOR FIXES

1. CALMING COLOUR

"Home is our sanctuary where we can relax and recover from the stresses of daily life, and a gentle colour palette will help to conjure a calming atmosphere," says Sarah Quilliam, head of product design, Hillarys. "Faded pinks, gentle greys, serene blues and muted corals are all on trend this year. Use one of those shades and complement with a roller blind in sheer or semi-transparent fabrics with a geometric pattern."

Optical Grey Blackout Roller Blinds, from £81 (width 61cm x drop 76cm), Hillarys (hillarys.co.uk/0800 121 7215).

Soft lighting will also help create a restful mood: Lorraine At Home Langland Table Lamp, £39, JD Williams Home (jdwilliams.co.uk/0871 231 2000)

2. MINI PLOT

Set up a mini-garden indoors with pot plants. Pick plants which share the same light and watering needs to make care easy, and make into an eye-catching feature by adding lanterns, tea-light holders, and picture frames.

Dobbies range, in stores, has suitable plants including a Boston Fern, £4.99 each, and Airplants in a Glass Vase, £14.99, as well as decorative accessories including gold Pots from £2.49 each, and a gold geometric Lantern from £7.99 (dobbies.com/0131 561 6406).

Arrangements of fresh flowers always bring an interior to life. Display in beautiful clear glass vases from The White Company, such as their Bilbury Vase, £30, and large, £75, or Hambledon Vase, £60, as well as smaller vases from £25 each. (thewhitecompany.com/020 375 89 222)

3. KITCHEN REVAMP

"Giving the home a spring update can be daunting if you're on a tight budget but simply repainting kitchen tiles and unit doors gives a new lease of life to a tired interior," says Jenna Lowe, product manager at Ronseal.

Clean grout lines with Ronseal Grout cleaner (£9.99, Homebase, www.homebase.co.uk) and wipe with a lint-free cloth. Ensure damaged areas of grout are repaired. Clean tiles thoroughly with bleach and water. Apply one coat of paint, working into the grout line, and finish each tile with a vertical stroke. After 24 hours, redefine the grout line with Ronseal's One Coat Grout pen (£6.49, Homebase).

For kitchen doors, thoroughly clean them, remove handles and sand surfaces. Wipe down with white spirit and allow to completely dry. Apply one coat of paint, finishing in a vertical direction. If you're covering up a dark colour you may need a second, or even third, coat - leave 24 hours between each coat. Ronseal One Coat Tile paint 250ml (from £8.22) and Ronseal One Coat Cupboard paint 750ml (from £19.72) are both available at B&Q (www.diy.com).

4. GREEN VISTA

Rolling green acres or a stunning countryside view may be top of your wish list for the future, but until then, why not fake it?

"Artificial grass is such an affordable solution for a variety of outdoor spaces, whether it's a slatted balcony, concrete yard or stone patio - the grass can work on several different terrains and even indoors. It's the ultimate no-fuss low-maintenance garden and it means you have a lovely green exterior all-year round," says Jemma Dayman, assistant buyer, Carpetright, whose Artificial Grass costs from £9.99 per square metre (www.carpetright.co.uk).

Alternatively, a wall mural - they're enjoying a huge revival - could transform your outlook. Wall murals from www.wallsauce.com start from £26 per square metre.

5. SWEET SLEEP

Revamp a bedroom by lavishing TLC on your bed. Turn and rotate the mattress, launder pillows, switch to a lighter duvet and splash out on new bedlinen.

Ikea has a Strandkrypa quilt cover and four pillowcases, from £19, with an appropriately spring-like yellow and green floral design. Work wonders on a boudoir with their Brimnes bed frame too, £255, which has useful under drawers and a headboard with integral storage (www.ikea.com).

Brighten a room instantly with a blue and red Lorraine at Home Jasmin Duvet Set, from £20, JD Williams Home (www.jdwilliams.co.uk/0871 231 2000).

6. SPA STYLE

Splash out on treats for your bathroom, from smart storage to luxury towels, and turn it into your very own spa. The White Company has large Leather Laundry Bins, currently £148 (reduced from £185) as well as a Seagrass Laundry Basket, reduced from £165 to £132 (www.thewhitecompany.com/020 3758 9222).

Smarten up an overhead light with Lorraine at Home's Elgin Fitted Pendant, £35, JD Williams Home (www.jdwilliams.co.uk/0871 231 2000).

Made.com's renowned for bargain price designer style, and its Egyptian cotton Mercer Collection towels are a snip, starting from £18 for two towels (www.made.com/03442 571 888).

Soothe the senses with a Jasmine, Lemongrass And Ginger candle, £25, Sara Miller London (www.saramiller.london).