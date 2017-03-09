Polish up the pad

No wonder we all get a bit over-excited when thoughts turn to springtime.

The days are getting lighter, we're all feeling a bit more social, planning holidays, freshening up our wardrobes and, erm, getting stuck in with the Big Spring Clean?!

If the mere mention makes you shudder, don't despair - it's not all about putting on a pair of Marigolds and having to sacrifice a precious weekend to play Mrs Mop.

Making time for a good clean sweep doesn't just mean your home can be given a once-over. A decent tidy up and sort out can be good for the heart and soul too, and help keep that spring in your step when you come home at the end of a long(er) day.

Plus, it's a good excuse to have a little revamp at the same time: Reward yourself with some new accessories and little touches, to add to the freshened-up feel and make the hard work worthwhile.

Here's how to spruce up the home, ditch the dust and style up your space if it's looking a little tired around the edges, without getting too frazzled in the process...

CLEAR THE CLUTTER

Think practically when it comes to having a serious spring sort out. Take the opportunity to rethink your storage solutions and invest in baskets, crates and boxes which have a long shelf-life, will hold all the items you want to hide away, and look smart or stylish too.

Knagglig Pine boxes, from £5, dark grey Klamtare Boxes With Lid, £6, Fargrik White/Stoneware 18-piece Service Set, £13.50 (18-piece service), Muskot Plant Pot, £2, Ikea (www.ikea.com).

POT IT

Topiary adds life and colour to a space. Dressing up a sparkling clean window with some flower pots is an easy way to achieve this. Any greenery will look fresh, and you can always find a sunny spot for an indoor herb garden. Double Flowerpot, £4, Flying Tiger stores nationwide (uk.flyingtiger.com).

SCENT SURROUND

Candlelight gives off a warm, flattering glow that makes both you and your dining room look better, and with The White Company's Spring fragrance range, a scented bouquet is only a flicker away. Spring Signature Candle Collection, from £20, The White Company (www.thewhitecompany.com).

BRIGHTEN UP BATH TIME

Is your bathroom more blah than spa? A simple switch, such as fresh towels in sunshine yellow, will perk it up - so get the room gleaming, then add some bright new towels as a finishing touch. Orla Kiely Speckled Flower Oval Towels, from £14, House of Fraser (www.houseoffraser.co.uk)

FRESH 'N' FLUMPED

Bright new cushions are an easy way to transform a worn old sofa. Treat yourself to a couple of new beauties; a budget-friendly way to breathe new life into a living space. We love this Retro Bird Print Cushion, £10, which you could style up with a Woven Pom Pom Throw, £40, Next (www.next.co.uk).

CLEAN BY DESIGN

Is there anything that can make housework a little more inspiring? Colouring book artist Johanna Basford has teamed up with planet-friendly cleaning product brand Method, creating a series of illustrations for a limited-edition range featuring a beautiful Hummingbird Garden design. Method Johanna Basford Multi-Surface Cleaner, £3.50; Washing Up Liquid, £3.50; Gel Hand Wash, £3, and Foaming Hand Wash, £3.50, Tesco stores nationwide (www.tesco.com).

CUPBOARD LOVE

Sometimes, the best way to make a clean break is to invest in some new kitchen cabinetry. If your kitchen's due an upgrade, but the budget doesn't stretch to redoing the whole room, introducing a few new pieces could be just the ticket. Chichester Base Cupboards, from £560, Somerton Rectangular Basket, £49 (small), form a selection at Neptune (www.neptune.com).

FEELING DRAINED?

A dirty old dish drainer can make everything else look tired. Scrub the kitchen sink, give it a gleaming finish and invest in some coordinating sink accessories. Y-Rack 2 Tier Self-Draining Dish Rack, £35, Joseph Joseph (www.josephjoseph.com).

LAUNDRY DAYS

Even the smallest utility room can be a space-saver, and free you from the confines of having to keep all your bits and bobs in the larder or under the sink. To make your space work harder, group products together and make the most of wall space with storage hooks. John Lewis Croft Collection Blakeney Double Towel Cabinet, £275, Oval Wire Basket, £14, Grey Knitted Basket £22, Oval Willow Laundry Basket, £25, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com).

A PUBLIC AIRING

It may sound old fashioned, but there's nothing like airing the linen on a washing line in the fresh air, or in a space where you can create some air flow. It will help remove dust, eliminate smells and breathe new life into your duvet and feather pillows.

Linen Ruffles Bedlinen, from £115 (double), Limited Edition 900TC Square Pillowcase, currently reduced to £52.50 from £75 for a pair, rest of linen from a selection at Soak & Sleep (www.soakandsleep.com).

BEDTIME BLISS

March also happens to be National Bed Month - so you certainly won't be short of excuses if you're lusting after some lovely new bedding. Inspired by the 'wallpaper' flower trend on the S/S catwalks, Julian Charles has introduced a new floral bedding range, with designs bound to help you master the bedroom and make it look beautiful. Secret Garden bedding from £45, Julian Charles (www.juliancharles.co.uk).

CARPET BAG

Let's face it, nobody likes the sound of a noisy vacuum cleaner (especially pets and young children), and so it's worth investing in quieter model, such as a Miele Complete C3 Silence EcoLine V acuum Cleaner, £260 (www.miele.co.uk), which boasts an innovative reduced-noise motor and integrated sound insulation. The Dynamic Drive swivel casters, with rubberised wheels and shock absorbers, also help ensure a quiet experience, as well as protecting floors.