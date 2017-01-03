Holidays and horticulture

New Year is the time when we think about booking our holidays - and for the green-fingered, that might include a garden visit or even a garden-themed break.

Some tour operators, including Saga, have introduced new special interest holidays into their 2017 product range.

"Over the past couple of years, we have really seen a surge in demand for our horticultural programme," says Saga's special interest holiday creator Tremaine Moore.

"For garden lovers, I think the attraction is the mix of visiting outstanding gardens combined with the opportunity to see the local wild flora, especially when it comes to the trips overseas."

Among Saga's new range is a tour in September to the Western Cape in South Africa, including wild flora visits and entrance to some of the country's most famous gardens. It also has three new UK holidays in summer, taking in some prestigious gardens including RHS Wisley, Sheffield Botanical Gardens and Renishaw (www.saga.co.uk)

New destination itineraries for RHS Garden Holidays include Marrakech and Flowers of the Atlas, visiting some of the exciting new gardens in Morocco, including that of Tom Stuart-Smith; Oregon: In the Footsteps of David Douglas holiday, following the route of the famous Scots botanist; and Burle Marx Gardens of Rio & Brazil's Natural Wonders which includes exclusive visits to some of the private gardens designed by the celebrated Brazilian landscape architect.

The society is also launching a holiday taking in the new RHS Chatsworth Flower Show, plus breaks featuring private gardens of East Anglia and private gardens of Guernsey (020 3735 1855, rhsgardenholidays.com).

But if you just want to do your own thing, here are some of the best gardens around the world to explore at your leisure:

Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, Cape Town (www.sanbi.org)

Best time to visit: If you want to see proteas in full bloom, go in South Africa's winter - June, July and August. To see the fynbos at its best and the most plants in flower, go from the end of winter, spring or early summer (Aug-Nov)

Powerscourt Gardens, Enniskerry, County Wicklow, Ireland (powerscourt.com)

Best time to visit: April to August

Brooklyn Botanic Garden, New York (www.bbg.org)

Best time to visit: April or May when the cherry blossom is at its peak

Villa d'Este, Tivoli, Italy (www.villadestetivoli.info)

Best time to visit: In summer, when escaping the heat from Rome, visitors should enjoy the cool combination of garden shade and cold running water

Tresco Abbey Garden, Isles of Scilly (www.visitislesofscilly.com)

Best time to visit: Spring and summer are spectacular, but autumn is perhaps the best time, when it's brimming with unusual sub-tropical plants and flowers, the kitchen garden is abundant and the softer hues give rise to breathtaking sunrises and sunsets.

RHS Garden Rosemoor, Torrington, Devon

Best time to visit: In June and July, when the roses are in bloom.

BEST OF THE BUNCH - Helleborus

It may be known as the Christmas rose, but the helleborus generally blooms in January, its delicate-looking saucer-shaped blooms brightening the scene in shades of white, pink or purple. The best place for it is the front of the border where nearby evergreen shrubs will protect it from winter winds and its flowers are best displayed, emerging between January and March, depending on the type. H. niger grows to around 45cm producing white flowers with central golden stamens. The Lenten rose blooms later, between February and April, producing white, pink or purple flowers. Dig in compost and leaf mould before planting, watch out for slugs in spring and water in dry weather.

GOOD ENOUGH TO EAT - Growing onions from sets

January is a good time to look out for onion sets in garden centres if you want to grow your own. They are much easier than seeds and low-maintenance once you've started them off. Look out for the small garden bulbs and store them in a dry place ready for planting in March. Dig over the ground in winter, adding compost and firm the surface before planting. Plant sets 10cm (4in) apart in mid-March to mid-April, with the tips just showing, firming soil around the sets. Protect them from birds with netting and keep them weed-free. They should be ready for lifting between July and September. Good varieties include 'Rumba' and 'Sturon'.

WHAT TO DO THIS WEEK

Prepare celery trenches, digging in plenty of organic matter.

Cover areas still to be dug with a sheet of polythene to keep off rain and snow.

If your seed and potting compost is kept in a cold place, bring it into the greenhouse several days before use to warm it up to the glasshouse temperature.

Check stakes and ties on newly planted trees, making sure they are not rubbing.

Take root cuttings from oriental poppies, verbascum, Primula denticulata, Phlox paniculata, rhus and other plants.

Enrich soil with compost where beans are to be grown.

Take cuttings from greenhouse chrysanthemums.

Prune old canes on autumn fruiting raspberries down to soil level.

Wash and sterilise flower pots and seed trays, then stack ready for use.

Start keeping a gardening diary and record book and update it each week.