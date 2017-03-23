Six of the best: Footcare gadgets

:: SMOOTH OPERATOR

Scholl Pedi Velvet Smooth Electronic Pedicure Foot File, £29.99, Boots

Sharp edges are ideal for tables and tailoring, but not so much for feet. And yet, there's usually something better to do than manually scrubbing a file over your feet in the quest for smoother soles. Here's where Scholl come good. The footcare specialists have developed a battery-operated filer - four AA batteries included - which makes short work of buffing scratchy soles. Use it at least once a week on dry skin only to keep rough skin at bay.

TIRED SOLES

Here's a gadget your loved ones will appreciate if your feet are a little on the fragrant side - a foot spa. Pour water and any pampering soaks into the well, switch on and let the water wash your hoofs clean. As a bonus, the roller on the middle of the device will soothe any knots or aches in tired soles, while the pumice will help soften skin.

POLISH UP

Once your feet are buffed and primed, adding a pop of colour can elevate them. But if you want to avoid the hefty price tag of regular polish in the salon, at home pedicure and manicure kits are a way of delivering a professional result for a fraction of the cost. This SensatioNail Gel Starter Kit includes an LED lamp to dry your nails quickly, so smudges and chips are less likely. You need to plug the device into a socket close to the floor, buff and polish your toenails and then slide your feet under for 30 seconds.

PUT YOUR FEET UP

In an ideal world, we'd each be assigned someone to massage our aches away, but settling for an electric massager is the next best - and cheaper - option, unless shelling out for regular massages is a viable prospect. Once plugged in, place socked feet on the two plates and sit back as the attached balls knead your tendons. There's also a heated option to further relax your tootsies and your mind, as well as aiding the massage process.

RUB IT IN

If self-massaging your feet isn't cutting the mustard, this electric shiatsu foot massager from Beurer with a whopping nine massage heads per foot, should see things right. Once plugged in, select from a heated treatment, a slower soothing massage or a more intense rub down. 15 minutes' worth of electronic unknotting should help put you on the right foot.

NAILED ON

As far as footcare gadgets go, this is an essential. Made by Scholl, the Smooth Nail Care System files, buffs and shines toenails - and fingernails - quickly and efficiently. There are two different speed settings to choose from, depending on how much or little time you want to spend taming your talons.

APP OF THE WEEK

Stepz: Pedometer & Step Counter for Tracking Steps, free, iTunes

Developed with Apple watch and iPhone users in mind, this pedometer is for those who want to tot up their daily steps without draining their battery life.