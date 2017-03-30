Spring's cutest kidswear

The classic kids' trends are hitting the high street for spring and summer this year. Nautical themes run through almost every collection, alongside fun prints, ruffles and a little boho thrown in for good measure.

"My favourite trend of the season is ruffles," says Michelle Carty-Laws, head of kidswear buying at Cath Kidston. "It's had a huge presence in women's fashion, but is so versatile that it translates beautifully on to kidswear. Ruffles are perfect for adding a fun, girly detail to just about any piece of clothing."

Splash a little cash on these perfect picks in childrenswear...

These two are rocking the transitionwear... Girls' Checked Shirt & Slogan Top Set, age 3-14 years, from £15; Denim Skinny High Waisted Jeans, age 3-14 years, from £8, and Taupe Lace Ankle Boots, in sizes 10-4, from £15. Boys' Striped Polo Top, age 3-14 years, from £6; Black Zip Up Bomber, age 3-14 years, from £11; Navy Trousers, age 3-14 years, from £9, and Navy Trainers, available in sizes 6-2, from £11, all Tu at Sainsbury's (tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk)

Step out in style with these Bobux Twist sandals in Red With Zebra, available in sizes 22-26, from £45 (www.bobux.co.uk)

Up the cute-factor with Frugi's St Mawes Embellished Skirt, ages 2-10, £30 (www.welovefrugi.com)

On April 10, Tofs are launching their new Hullabaloo kidswear range, which includes this Navy Anchor Dungaree & T-Shirt Set, age 0-24 months, £6 (www.tofs.com)

For the smartest kid in town, you can't go wrong with these Cath Kidston Mono Guards Red Shorts, 1-6 years, £20 - also available in Blue and Green (www.cathkidston.com)

Comfy and cool, John Lewis' Baby GOTS Cotton Cuba Tropical Trousers in Navy, 0-3 years, from £9, are totally tropical (www.johnlewis.com)

Denim jackets are set to be big news this year. Deck your littl'un out in this soft, jersey version, for comfort and cred. Lindex Jersey Denim Jacket, available in sizes 128-170, £24.99 (www.lindex.com)

Morrisons' kidswear range, Nutmeg, is really well priced, and their shark tee is utterly adorable. T-shirt, age 1-6 years, from £4.50, and soft denim Shorts, age 1-6 years, £6 - in store only

This boys' Blue Striped Jacket, age 0-24 months, £9, Tu at Sainsbury's (tuclothing.sainsburys.co.uk) is a winner for springtime

The comfiest feet will be wearing Bobux's Soul sandals in Toffee this season, available in sizes 27-33, £46 (www.bobux.co.uk)

You'll find it hard to get crabby with your little one if they're wearing Frugi's Little Fal Applique T-shirt, ages 0-4 years, £16 (www.welovefrugi.com)

Embrace the ruffle trend with Cath Kidston's Embroidered Dress With Frill Sleeves, 1-8 years, £24 - available from April 10 (www.cathkidston.com)

The must-have summer shoes for the IT girl in your life are these Mini Miss KG Children's Very Cherry Sandals, available in sizes 9-4, from £45, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com)

GET THE LOOK

Oh, how we long for everything in Kate Middleton's wardrobe. The designer frocks may be a little on the pricey side, but these gorgeously green Monica Vinader Siren Wire Earrings (available from www.monicavinader.com) - as worn by the Duchess Of Cambridge on St Patrick's Day - are just about affordable at £125. Snap them up while you can!

BUY IT NOW

When was the last time you treated your tootsies to some funky new socks? For the most fabulous feet in town, look no further than Chatty Feet (www.chattyfeet.com), where you can snap up designs entitled David Sock-knee, Albert Einstoe, Stephen Toeking and Kate Middle-toe. Available in adult and children's sizes, from £5 a pair.

FASHION FLASH

KIMBERLY WYATT TEAMS UP WITH ZAKTI

:: SPECS APPEAL

Vision Express has launched an Exclusive Brands range of sunglasses, which focuses on high quality and offers an alternative to super-expensive designer sunnies. Prices start from just £29 and include these ultra-cool Geometric Sunglasses for £49.99 (www.visionexpress.com).

STYLE STEAL

If you're in need of a childrenswear bargain, get yourself down to Aldi, where you can find a wealth of kids' clothing at bargain prices. Perfect for the holidays, this cute Dinosaur Backpack is a snip at £7.99.