Clash in on spring's hot hues

What colour clothing are you wearing right now? If the answer is black, blue or grey, you're in good company, as 23% of Brits are most likely to wear monochrome on a daily basis.

The survey, by Currys PC World to mark its 'Stay Colourful' pop-up, also found 16% of us avoid vivid hues because we're scared of standing out.

Well, it's time to face those fears, because this season is all about brights - and not just one shade either.

'Conscious clashing' brings together two unexpected shades that SHOULDN'T really work, but totally do.

These are the pigment pairings to shake up your spring wardrobe...

TOMATO RED AND BLUE

Scarlet and nautical navy have made a chic match for centuries, but the modern take on this twosome involves zingy orangey-red and duck egg blue.

It's a combo Victoria Beckham has championed (both on the catwalk and in her own wardrobe), so who are we to argue?

Take your cue from VB and let the red dominate, adding a splash of cerulean with accessories, or a long-sleeved top worn under a dress.

Closet Multi Gathered Skirt and Collar Dress, £70 (shoes, stylist's own; www.closetlondon.com)

SimplyBe Lovedrobe Frilled Sleeve Red Jumpsuit, £55 (www.simplybe.co.uk)

Zara Electric Blue Satin High Heel Shoes with Straps, £29.99 (www.zara.com)

PINK AND NAVY

Pink has been declared the colour of SS17, but what to wear it with?

Mix things up by styling sporty bubblegum pink separates with more refined pieces in deepest navy - a hoodie with tailored trousers, for instance, or a deconstructed shirt with a slouchy midi skirt.

Oliver Bonas Erika Cold Shoulder Top, £45; Fern Midi Skirt, £65 (available in April; www.oliverbonas.com)

Topshop Pink Oversize Hoodie, £26 (www.topshop.com)

Dorothy Perkins Pink Stripe Button Bardot Top, currently reduced to £18.70 from £22 (www.dorothyperkins.com)

Sosandar Navy Blue Lace Satin Edged Skirt, £55 (www.sosandar.com)

MUSTARD AND COBALT

Some shades that sit on opposite sides of the colour wheel - remember that from GCSE art? - should remain apart (red and green, for example), but mustard and cobalt can look amazing together.

This is one of those combinations that works beautifully when it's split 50/50 - a boxy shirt tucked into high-waisted trousers is grown-up and gorgeous, whichever way you choose to top and tail it.

Sosandar Mando Cold Shoulder Blouse, £49; Bright Blue Crop Wide Leg Split Trousers, £49 (www.sosandar.com)

M&Co Bluebell Pleat Front Blouse, currently reduced to £16 from £26 (www.mandco.com)

Jaeger Tie-Waist Wide-Leg Trousers, £127 (www.jaeger.co.uk)

PURPLE AND YELLOW

Another case of opposites attracting in a major way, mixing yellow and purple may seem challenging (to say the least), but give it a go and you might be surprised.

The key to finding the right balance is to stick with either sugary shades (think lemon and parma violet), or deeper tones like sunflower and orchid - try this duo for a winning wedding season look.

New Look Yellow Floral Print Cold Shoulder Midi Slip Dress, £27.99; Lilac Ankle Strap Pointed Court Shoes, £19.99 (www.newlook.com)

Dorothy Perkins Ochre Collar Sleeveless Shirt, currently reduced to £14.40 from £18 (www.dorothyperkins.com)

GET THE LOOK

Her pregnancy may have come as a bit of a shock, but Made In Chelsea's Binky Felstead has embraced maternity fashion, with a string of stylish red carpet appearances - and it's not all posh designer clobber either. At the 2017 Television And Radio Industries Club Awards, the 26-year-old wrapped her bump in a very cool burgundy Bardot dress that's just £12 from Boohoo.

Boohoo Maternity April Off the Shoulder Midi Dress, £12 (www.boohoo.com)

BUY IT NOW

New in-house brand AND/OR has just landed at John Lewis (online and in 15 stores nationwide) and the debut collection nails all the major spring denim trends. Skinnies are still hanging in there, but the fashion-forward way to wear jeans now? Loose and cropped, rather than stretchy and spray-on.

AND/OR Scoop Neck T-shirt, £25; Venice Beach Boyfriend Jeans, from £89; Bandra Embellished Tassel Court Shoes, £79, John Lewis (www.johnlewis.com)

FASHION FLASH

STYLE OVER STAMINA?

STYLE STEAL

Navabi's mid-season sale is now on, offering major discounts in clothing up to size 32. From separates and dresses to tailoring, there are tons of transitional bargains to be had, like this flattering crepe shirt, available in hot pink and midnight blue.

Persona Boxy Crepe Shirt, currently reduced to £45.99 from £64.99 (Navabi.co.uk)